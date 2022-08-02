How To Send Money with Zelle From Navy Federal Credit Union To Another Bank

How To Send Money with Zelle From Navy Federal Credit Union To Another Bank – Zelle Money is the official name of the feature that allows you to send money with Navy Federal Credit Union to your friends, family, and coworkers at other financial institutions. Sending money is fast and easy, but the first time you do it there are some details you need to know about Navy Federal Credit Union’s version of Zelle Money. In this post we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about sending money with Zelle Money from Navy Federal Credit Union to another bank or credit union.

What is Zelle?

Zelle is a person-to-person payment service that allows you to send and receive money from others using only their email address or U.S. mobile number. Sending money with Zelle is easy and doesn’t require you to have an account with Navy Federal Credit Union. You can use Zelle to pay for things like splitting the cost of dinner with friends, chipping in for a group gift, or paying the babysitter. All you need is the email address or United States phone number

Download the Zelle App

First, you’ll need to download the Zelle app. You can find it in the App Store or on Google Play. Once it’s installed, open the app and create an account. Then, link your Navy Federal Credit Union account to the app. To do this, you’ll need your routing number and account number handy.

Sending Money with Zelle from Navy Federal Credit Union

1. First, you’ll need to log into your Navy Federal Credit Union account and navigate to the ‘Zelle’ section.

2. Then, you’ll need to enter the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending money to, as well as the amount you’d like to send. 3. Hit ‘Send’. 4. Wait for confirmation that your request has been sent successfully before exiting out of the Zelle app on both devices.

Receiving Money with Zelle from Navy Federal Credit Union

When you receive money from someone using Zelle, the funds are typically deposited into your account within minutes. The speed of the deposit depends on your bank’s policies and procedures. You may see the deposit in your account immediately, or it may take up to one business day.

Common Questions

How do I send money with Zelle from Navy Federal Credit Union to another bank? – You can send money with Zelle from Navy Federal Credit Union to another bank by using the mobile app or online banking.

What are the fees? – There are no fees associated with sending or receiving money with Zelle.

How long does it take for the recipient to receive the money? – The recipient will typically receive the money within minutes.

Can I cancel a payment? Yes, you can cancel a payment with Zelle from Navy Federal Credit Union at any time before the transaction is complete and your money will be returned to your account.

How do I report fraud or abuse of my account? If you have been notified that someone has accessed your account without permission, please contact Navy Federal’s Member Services team immediately.