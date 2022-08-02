How To Send Money with Zelle From TD Bank To Another Bank

How To Send Money with Zelle From TD Bank To Another Bank – Zelle is a program provided by the some major banks in the United States (Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Capital One and TD Bank) that allows anyone with their bank account to send money to anyone else with their bank account using just their phone number or email address. If you have an account with any of these banks, you can use Zelle to transfer money to your friends or loved ones and they will be able to get it almost instantly in their account at any of the other participating banks.

Step 1: Log In to your TD Bank Online Account or Apps

The first step is to log in to your TD bank online banking account. Once you’re logged in, find the Transfer & Pay tab and click on it. Then, select the Send Money with Zelle option.

Step 2: Select Recipient Zelle Details on TD Bank

Enter the email address or phone number of the person you want to send money to from TD Bank. If they’re not already a Zelle user, they’ll need to register. You can also add a new recipient by selecting ‘Add a new person.’

Step 3: Compose Transfer Message

When you have the TD Bank mobile app open, select Transfer from the bottom menu. On the next screen, select Send Money with Zelle. You’ll be asked to choose your account (from which you’re sending money), the amount of money you’re sending, and then hit Continue. The next screen will ask you to review the details of your transaction and confirm. When you hit Confirm, your recipient will get a text or email notification (depending on their bank) that the money has been sent.

Step 4: Enter Receiving Information

Now that you’re all set up with Zelle, it’s time to start sending money. When you open up the app, you’ll see three options at the bottom of the screen: Send, Request, and Split. Tap Send.

On the next screen, you’ll need to enter the amount of money you want to send, as well as the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending it to.

Step 5: Confirm Transaction

After you have clicked on the Send button, a new page will pop up asking you to confirm the transaction. Here you will see the amount of money you are sending, the recipient’s name and email address or phone number, and the account that the funds will be coming from.

FAQ Section

How do I sign up for Zelle?

You can sign up for Zelle through your TD bank’s mobile app or website. If your bank doesn’t offer Zelle yet, you can still use it by downloading the standalone app. When you send money to someone else, they’ll get a notification letting them know that they have money waiting for them in their account.

They’ll need to provide the last four digits of their social security number and tap on a link that we’ll text them to verify they’re who they say they are before we release their funds. Your recipient will then see an instant deposit and may be able to spend the money right away.

That’s how easy it is! Once you’ve signed up for Zelle and verified your phone number, all you need to do is log into your online banking account from any computer or download the app from Google Play Store.

Next, select Send at the top of the screen and choose Zelle as the payee (don’t worry if they aren’t enrolled). Enter the amount you want to transfer along with a note if needed and click Send.