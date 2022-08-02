The Top 7 Business Accounting Software Tools for Startups

This article will discuss the top 7 business accounting software tools for startups. These accounting softwares will help you make virtual bookkeeping journey for your startup smooth and easy.

All the below-mentioned softwares are user-approved and cost-friendly. Moreover, they are accompanied by a fantastic team of customer care representatives who would help users through all their bookkeeping-related queries. On top of this, community discussions are held on these platforms to help users learn and improve their experience.

Introduction to Business Accounting Software

Business accounting software helps you keep track of incoming and outgoing cash, identify and follow up on past-due receivables, create invoices payments, run reports, and do much more virtually in your accounts to make the accounting tasks of your startup hassle-free and straightforward.

A Business accounting software tool helps you analyze your business’s financial health, sales, and other metrics to help you make finance-related decisions for your venture. Apart from that, you can also manage sub-ledger accounting and keep an eye on reporting & analytics. Also, most virtual bookkeeping software support existing payroll system.

List of Top Business Accounting Software Tools for Startups

Following is a thorough list of business accounting software tools for startups:

FreshBooks QuickBooks Zoho Books Xero Wave NetSuite ZipBooks

Now, we will discuss these accounting software tools in depth so that you get a brief idea of what to expect from each one of them:

FreshBooks

FreshBooks is virtual Invoicing software for bookkeeping. It offers its premium subscription for $15 per month, where the users can have unlimited billable clients. FreshBooks is best for freelancers and self-employed people. Users can get access to a 30-day free trial. To add, Freshbooks can be integrated with 100 third-party applications.

Note: FreshBooks subscription prices are subject to change as of September 1, 2022. Please verify before you opt for this service.

QuickBooks With a user-friendly interface, QuickBooks help you to manage your sales, taxes, expenses, and invoice, as well as accept payments directly. The essentials plan on QuickBooks costs around $55 per month. Users can also avail of a free trial of 30 days before beginning their plan.

Note: Intuit’s QuickBooks services will no longer be functional in India as of April 30, 2023.

Zoho Books With a professional subscription plan for $19per month, Zoho Books is perfect for automation and managing your virtual finances. Zoho Books is available on both iOS and android and can be accessed through any device, anywhere. Zoho Books helps in automating business workflows & managing finances. Here users can avail of a free trial of 14 days as well.Zoho Books is one of the top recommended software.Suppose you are using QuickBooks as your current accounting software for virtual bookkeeping; the quickbooks to zoho books migration is super convenient and easy. Xero

Through Xero, users can pay bills, claim expenses, perform bank reconciliation, make bank connections, and do n number of tasks. Xero offers its standard plan for $35 per month. The best part about this software is it can be integrated with 800+ third-party applications.

Wave

Wave bookkeeping helps invoicing and billing transactions and provides various other features through its software. It is a comprehensive money management tool for small businesses. Waves have an in-house team of payroll and bookkeeping coaches. The Waves payroll plan costs $20 per month. Unfortunately, waves accounting software does not have a mobile application.

NetSuite

NetSuite is a business technology vendor providing cloud-based solutions to its users. Users can get NetSuite’s essential subscription for $999 per month. Its accounting software offers CRM, Ecommerce, ERP/Accounting, and PSA functions. NetSuite also helps to manage recurring sales invoices in the business.

ZipBooks

ZipBooks offers easy-to-use invoicing and billing accounting software to its users. ZipBooks also provides a single transaction interface to business owners to simplify their tasks and money management. In addition, one can subscribe to ZipBooks ‘Smarter’ plan for $15 per month.

Before buying an Accounting Software- Points to Remember

Before choosing a business accounting software tool for your Startups, please consider some important factors.

The factors range from:

Subscription price of the software, Your startup niche, Relevancy of the software features to your Startup, Data Security The ability of software to update according to changing trends (scalability), Integration with third-party applications, and Quality of the support team assistance when you face errors.

Conclusion

Great! Now you are well versed with the top seven accounting software. Now you have ample choices for selecting one for your Startup. Each accounting software mentioned above provides the best quality interface, smooth usage, and outstanding customer support and reduces human/manual errors.

After thoroughly researching all the popular, user-friendly accounting software tools, features, and services.