Bank Of Industry Loan Requirements

Loans can be accessed by an individual or a group (solidarity group or registered cooperative society).

2 recent passport photographs

copy of a valid identity card (Driver’s license, National Identity card, International Passport and Voter’s Card)

Utility bill (paid within the preceding 3 months)

Initial deposit

Completed KYC form provided by the bank

4, What is the minimum account opening amount?

The bank finances a wide range of businesses in the under-listed sectors:

Minimum account opening balance is N3,000. In the instance were the customer submits an application for loan, the bank will conduct a search at the credit bureau at a cost of N2,000. This amount will be deducted from the N3,000 irrespective of whether the search is favourable or not or if the loan is approved or declined.

5. What is the minimum account balance?

Minimum account balance is N500

6. What is the maximum loan I can access?

The amount of loan a prospective borrower can access depends on an assessment of capacity to repay and the adequacy of the collateral pledged.

7. As a prospective borrower what loan requirements must I fulfil?

A loan shall be approved for a prospective borrower if he/she can demonstrate that there is sufficient capacity to repay the loan in line with the approved loan conditions. The prospective borrower will be required to provide the following:

Valid means of identification

2 recent passport photographs

Statement of account for a minimum of 6 months and pay slips covering an equivalent period for salary earning borrowers

Utility bill (within the preceding 3 months)

Signed post-dated cheques

8. Do I need to provide a Guarantor?

Yes. The borrower may also require more than one guarantor depending on the loan size and other loan considerations.

9. What are the Guarantor requirements?

The guarantor must provide the following:

Valid means of identification

2 recent passport photographs

Statement of account for a minimum of 6 months and pay slips covering an equivalent period for salary earning guarantors

Utility bill (within the preceding 3 months)

Signed post-dated cheques

10. How long does it take to obtain a loan?

Once all loan requirements have been fulfilled by the prospective borrower, the bank will normally disburse the loan within 7 working days.

11. If my loan request is granted, where would I make the loan repayments?

Loan repayments can be paid at the bank or at any of the bank’s correspondence banks nearest to you.

12. If I have a loan with another financial institution, can the bank approve a loan for me?

The bank can approve a loan even if you have a loan with another financial institution insofar as you have indicated this clearly in the application form.

13. Does the bank insist on savings alongside loan repayment?

Yes, the bank’s loan repayment plan includes an on-going savings of 20% of the approved loan over the tenor of the loan. For example, if the bank approves a loan of N100, 000 with a tenor of 12 months, the borrower in addition to the monthly loan payment will remit the sum of N8, 333.33 as compulsory savings.

14. When will the compulsory savings become available to be borrower?

On completion of the loan repayment, the full compulsory savings can be withdrawn by the borrower.

15. Does the bank finance Contracts and Local Purchase Orders?

No.

16. Can I use my car as collateral for a loan? Would I have to park it at the bank’s premises?

No. The Relationship Officer will however need to inspect the vehicle at the bank’s premises and the original vehicle documents will also be made available to the bank