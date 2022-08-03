How To Cancel a PayPal Payment Transaction – A Step-By-Step Guide

Log in to your PayPal account

The first step is to log in to your PayPal account. You can do this by going to the PayPal website and entering your email address and password. Once you’re logged in, click on the My Account tab at the top of the page. Then, click on the History subtab. On the resulting page, you should see a list of all your recent transactions. Find the transaction that you want to cancel and click on the Details link next to it.

Click on My Money at the top of your screen

On the left side of your screen, under My Money, click on Update. You’ll be brought to a page that shows all of your recent activity. Find the transaction you want to cancel and click on the Details link. On the next page, under Status, click on the Cancel link. On the following page, confirm that you want to cancel the transaction by clicking on the Cancel button.

Find and click the PayPal transaction you want to cancel

You can usually find the transaction you want to cancel by logging into your PayPal account and clicking on the Activity tab. Once you’ve found the transaction, click on it to open up the details. On the next page, scroll down to the bottom and click on the Cancel button. You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to cancel the transaction. Once you do, the transaction will be canceled and you’ll receive a confirmation email from PayPal.

Click on Report Problem next to PayPal transaction

1. Click on the Report Problem next to the transaction in your account summary.

2. Select the appropriate reason for why you’re cancelling the transaction and click Continue.

3. Enter any relevant information about why you’re cancelling and click Send Cancellation Request.

Select how you want to receive the funds back

Provide details about your PayPal cancellation request.

How to cancel a PayPal payment transaction? It’s actually very easy to do and only takes a few steps. First, log into your PayPal account and go to the History tab. Second, find the transaction you want to cancel and click on the Details button. Third, click on the Cancel button. Fourth, confirm your cancellation. And fifth, you’re done!