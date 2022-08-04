5 Safest Ways to Accept Credit Card Payments Online

5 Safest Ways to Accept Credit Card Payments Online – How can I accept credit card payments online? Accepting credit card payments online adds an extra layer of security when it comes to managing your business, because you don’t have to rely on cash or checks that could get lost in the mail. However, it’s important to choose the safest ways to accept credit card payments online, so you don’t put yourself at risk of fraud or identity theft when customers use their cards to pay you.

1) Fraud Protection

When you’re looking for the safest ways to accept credit card payments online, you want a payment processor that offers fraud protection. Look for features like address verification, CVV2 verification, and Mastercard SecureCode or Verified by Visa. These will help ensure that the person making the purchase is who they say they are.

2) Paper checks

Paper checks are one of the oldest and most popular methods of payment, but they’re not always the safest. If you’re going to accept paper checks online, make sure you have a secure system in place to prevent fraud.

3) Not charging customers

There are a few ways you can accept credit card payments online without actually charging your customers. You can use a service like PayPal or Google Checkout, which will process the payment for you and then send you the money. Or, you can use a service like Amazon Payments, which will let your customers pay with their Amazon account.

4) Money orders

A money order is a piece of paper that serves as a negotiable instrument, meaning it can be used as payment for goods or services. Money orders are one of the safest ways to accept credit card payments online, as they are a form of guaranteed funds. When you receive a money order, you can deposit it into your bank account or cash it at a check-cashing service. You don’t need to have an established business relationship with the person sending you the money order. If someone wants to pay with a money order but doesn’t know your address, they’ll have to send it via mail and use certified mail so that you get proof of receipt. Money orders from post offices should be good as long as they’re not more than 18 months old. You can also buy them in increments of $1,000 from banks and financial institutions for about $4 each.

5) Paypal / Stripe / Square Cash

These are all great platforms that will allow you to take credit card payments online without having to worry about the safety of your customers’ information. All three platforms are PCI compliant, which means that they meet the highest standards for security. They also use SSL encryption and don’t store any sensitive data from their customers on their servers. Paypal has a buyer protection program as well as a strong reputation, so many people feel safe using this platform. However, it is important to note that these types of platforms have more fees associated with them than traditional e-commerce solutions like WooCommerce or Shopify do. For example, PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (plus 30 cents per transaction if you’re not a PayPal member). Stripe is much cheaper at only 2.4% + $0.30 per transaction (though there are higher monthly fees). Square Cash charges 3% plus 10 cents per swipe fee but there’s no monthly fee whatsoever and no setup costs either.