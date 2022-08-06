First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit and Interest Rates

First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit and Interest Rates – A fixed deposit account is one of the safest ways to invest money in India, where the banking system is highly stable. Fixed deposits are very safe because they are covered by insurance, but they do carry lower interest rates than other investment vehicles such as stocks and mutual funds. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) offers several fixed deposit options with various terms and interest rates. Just keep reading to learn more about how to open an First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit account with high Interest Rates.

What Is First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposits

An First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit is a type of savings account where you agree to leave your money in the account for a set period of time, usually between 30days and 180days. In return, the bank agrees to pay you a higher interest rate than it would on a regular savings account. The interest rate on a fixed deposit is usually fixed for the entire term, so you know exactly how much interest you will earn. You can also get up to three months’ free interest if you renew your fixed deposit before maturity, making this an attractive option if rates are rising or if there’s an economic downturn. To open a First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit, you’ll need a minimum opening balance of N250,000.

First City Monument Bank Interest Rates

First City Monument Bank offer attractive interest rates for fixed deposit accounts. The minimum amount required to open an account is N250,000. Customers can also choose to have their interest paid monthly, quarterly, or at maturity. First City Monument Bank offers one of the best interest rates in Nigeria, making it a great option for those looking to invest their money.

How to Open a First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit Account?

To open a First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit account, you’ll need to have an active checking or savings account with the bank. You can open an account online, at a branch, or by calling customer service. Once you have an account, you can log in to online banking and click on the Fixed Deposits tab to begin the process of opening a fixed deposit account. You’ll need to choose how much money you want to deposit and for how long you want to keep the money deposited.

Why Choose First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Fixed Deposit Account?

There are several reasons why you should choose FCMB for your fixed deposit needs.

First, FCMB offers some of the best interest rates in the market.

Second, they have a long history of providing excellent customer service.

Third, they offer a wide range of deposit options to choose from.

Fourth, they have a very user-friendly online banking platform.

Finally, they provide 24/7 customer support.

Documents Needed for First City Monument Bank Fixed Deposit

When you go to open a fixed deposit account with First City Monument Bank, you will need to bring the following documents:

One passport photograph of each authorized signatory (stating the name on the reverse side). Proof of identification such as an original Passport; Driver’s License, National ID card or Voters Cards (for sighting) and photocopies are required for new customers. A copy of a recent receipt from any public utilities or private telephone operator not later than three (3) months (where applicable for new customers). Have a copy of a residence or work permit for foreign account holders is required.

