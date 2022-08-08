Chase Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates & Account Opening Online

Chase Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates & Account Opening Online – A Certificate of Deposit (CD) is a form of savings account offered by many banks, including Chase Bank. A Certificate of Deposit allows you to deposit money into an account and earn interest on the funds as long as they are left untouched until the maturity date of the CD.

Chase bank offers different types of Certificate of Deposits with varying terms and rates, so it’s important to understand your options before deciding which type of Chase Certificate of Deposit account is right for you. Chase also offers online account opening and funding, so you can open your new Certificate of Deposit without ever leaving your home or office – making it easy to compare and choose the best option for your needs!

About Chase Bank Certificates of Deposit

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a type of savings account that typically offers a higher interest rate in exchange for your deposit remaining untouched for a set period of time. You can open a CD at many banks, including Chase bank. Keep reading to learn more about Chase Bank CDs, including current rates and how to open an account online.

Features of Chase Certificates of Deposit

-You can open a Chase Certificate of Deposit online with as little as $1,000.

-Chase offers competitive CD rates and terms ranging from 3 months to 10 years.

-The interest on your Chase CD account is compounded daily and paid out at maturity.

-You can choose to have your interest payments deposited into your Chase checking or savings account, or you can have them mailed to you.

-CDs are FDIC insured up to the maximum amount allowed by law.

-If you close your Chase CD before it matures, Chase will charge an early withdrawal penalty which may be higher than that of other banks’ CDs.

-There is no limit to how many Chase CDs you can have at one time.

-Account holders must maintain a minimum balance in their Chase checking or savings account in order to maintain their Chase CD accounts.

Chase Bank Certificate of Deposit Account Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit for a Chase CD account is $1,000. To open an account online, you’ll need to have an existing checking or savings account with Chase, or you can apply for a new account. Once you’ve been approved, you’ll be able to transfer funds into your new CD account and start earning interest. CDs typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts, so this is a great way to grow your money.

Chase Bank Certificate of Deposit Account Maximum Deposit

The maximum deposit for the Chase CD account up to $1,000,000 and above. To open a Chase CD account, visit the website and click on Open an Account. You will need meet the account opening requirements listed below.

Requirements For Opening Chase Certificates of Deposit Account

To open a Chase Certificate of Deposit account, you’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or resident alien with a Social Security number. You must also have a valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state ID. If you’re opening an account online, you’ll need to provide your name, address, date of birth and phone number. You’ll also need to create a username and password for online access to your account. Once the application is approved, Chase will send you a packet in the mail with all the forms that are needed to complete your new Chase CD account. Chase certificates of deposit account rates change daily, so we recommend checking our rates page before deciding on an investment plan. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor at any one time at Chase branches in AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE FL IA LA MA MD NJ NM NY NV PA TX VA VT WA DC.

Chase Certificates of Deposit Interest Rates

The Chase bank CD interest rates and the Retirement CD interest are generally updated each business day in the morning and rates may vary by market and are subject to change without notice. You may choose, depending on the term, to have your CD interest paid monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually and at maturity. Penalties may apply to withdrawals made prior to maturity. Please see the current Chase bank CD interest rates below.

Chase Certificates of Deposit Interest Rates CD TERM $0 – $9,999.99 $10K – $24,999.99 $25K – $49,999.99 $50K – $99,999.99 $100K – $249,999.99 $250K+ 1-Month 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 2-Month 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 3-Month 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 6-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 9-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 12-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 15-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 18-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 21-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 24-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 30-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 36-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 42-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 48-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 60-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 84-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 120-Month 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05%

Benefits of Chase Certificate of Deposit Account

-The interest rates on a Chase CD account are some of the most competitive in the market.

-You can open a Chase CD account online in just a few minutes.

-A Chase CD account requires no minimum balance and has no monthly fees.

-You can choose from a variety of term lengths to suit your needs.

-Chase offers a wide range of banking products and services, so you can easily transfer funds to and from your account.

-If you prefer not to manage your money yourself, Chase provides automatic transfers into and out of CDs that can be set up with any one of three different maturity periods: 3 months, 6 months or 12 months.

-There is also an option for early withdrawal if you need access to the money before the CD matures but there is a penalty for withdrawing principal prior to the maturity date. For Personal CDs:

Can I Withdraw My Money Early?

No, you cannot withdraw your money early from a Chase Certificate of Deposit account without being charged a penalty. The amount of the penalty will depend on how long you have had the account and how much money is in the account. For more information, please see Chase’s website or speak to a customer service representative.

How do I Open a Chase Certificate of Deposit Account Online?

You can open a Chase CD account online in just a few minutes. Simply log in to your account, click on the Open an Account link, and select CDs from the drop-down menu. Then, choose the type of CD account you want to open and enter your deposit amount. Once you’ve reviewed and accepted the terms and conditions, your account will be opened and funded.

For more information please click to Chase Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates & Account Opening Online Page