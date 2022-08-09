U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates

U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates – It's important to be aware of the amount of interest you can earn on your savings, especially if you have money that you don't need to access immediately. One common option is to invest in a certificate of deposit (CD) at a bank or credit union, where you can choose the length of time (3 months to 5 years) that you want to leave your money untouched so it can accrue interest at set rates and compound over time.

What is a U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit?

A U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit is a savings account where you agree to keep your money deposited for a set period of time, usually between six months and five years. In exchange for this, the U.S. Bank agrees to pay you a set interest rate on your money.

Types of U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Accounts

There are several types of U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit accounts and they are CD Special, Standard CD, Step Up CD. Trade Up CD. Each of these certificate of deposit has its own interest rate and term length. The $500 minimum opening deposit up to a maximum of $250,000 at 0.25% interest rate.

U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates

The U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates page provides current and historical interest rates for CDs at U.S. Bank. You can also find the best CD rates from other banks and credit unions by using our compare tool. Our database is updated daily so you can be sure you’re getting the most current information available. To get started, simply enter your zip code and desired term length to compare CD rates in your area.

U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Features

-The U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit offers a variety of interest rates and terms to fit your needs.

-You can choose from a wide range of maturities, from 3 months to 10 years.

-U.S. Bank Certificates of Deposit are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

-With a U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit, you have the flexibility to decide how much you want to deposit and for how long.

Requirements For Opening a U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Account?

If you’re looking to open a U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit account, there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet first.

You must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien

You must be 18 years or older, and

Have a valid Social Security number.

You’ll also need to have a checking or savings account with U.S. Bank, and deposit at least $500 into your CD account.

The certificate’s interest rate will vary depending on the length of time you agree to keep the funds in the bank.

As of August 2022, the U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit rates are:

CD Special

Get better returns by locking in a promotional rate. The CD Special account requires a $1,000 minimum deposit.

ANNUAL PERCENTAGE YIELD

(0.15% = 17 months) (0.30% =37 months ) (0.50% = 47 months) ( 0.75%= 59 months)

Standard CD

Enjoy flexible terms and a lower minimum deposit of only $500.

ANNUAL PERCENTAGE YIELD 0.25% for 60 months

Step Up CD

Get locked-in rate increases with a $1,000 minimum deposit.

ANNUAL PERCENTAGE YIELD Rates increase 0.20% Every seven months for 28 months Trade Up CD Take advantage of rising rates once per term. The Trade Up CD has a $1,000 minimum deposit. ANNUAL PERCENTAGE YIELD 0.40% for 60 months

How To Open a U.S. Bank Certificate of Deposit Account

If you’re looking for a safe place to park your money, a certificate of deposit (CD) from U.S. Bank might be a good option. To open a U.S. bank certificate of deposit account please visit the U.S. Bank or any of the bank branch near you.

What Happens if I Need to Cash Out My U.S. Bank CD Before It Matures?

If you need to cash out your U.S. bank CD before it matures, you may be subject to an early withdrawal penalty. The amount of the penalty will depend on the terms of your CD and how long you have had it. If you have had your CD for less than a year, you may be charged a penalty of up to three months’ worth of interest. If you have had your CD for more than a year, the penalty may be up to six months’ worth of interest. In some cases, you may be able to withdraw from your CD without incurring any penalties at all. If this is the case, you will typically incur a fee instead of a penalty. For example, if you withdraw money from your CD before it has been open for 12 months, U.S. Bank may charge an early account closure fee plus one month’s worth of interest payments that were not made by that date.

