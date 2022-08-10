PNC Bank Current Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates

PNC Bank current Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates.- If you are searching around the web to find out what the best PNC Bank Certificate of Deposit interest rates are right now, then you came to the right place! We have an easy-to-understand table showing PNC Bank current Certificate of Deposit interest rates and terms, so that you can find the CD that works best for your financial situation. With these current PNC Bank rates on CDs, it’s never been a better time to open up an account at PNC Bank!

What is a PNC Bank Certificate of Deposit?

A PNC Bank Certificate of Deposit is a savings account where you agree to keep your money deposited for a set period of time, usually between 7day and ten years. In return, PNC Bank agrees to pay you a set interest rate on your money. The longer you agree to keep your money deposited, the higher the interest rate will be.

Types of PNC Bank Certificate of Deposit Accounts

PNC Bank offers a variety of certificate of deposit accounts, each with its own unique set of features and benefits. Whether you’re looking for a Fixed Rate CD account that allow you Plan for the future with a fixed rate of return to help grow and protect your savings OR a Fixed Rate IRA CD account that Supplement your retirement savings with a tax-deferred IRA CD account. Whichever type you want PNC Bank has a CD account that’s right for you. Choose from terms as short as 7days to ten years.

The best part is, your principal is guaranteed because the FDIC insures all CDs! Your deposits are also federally insured up to $250,000 per depositor per institution by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). The Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of August 1st 2022 and are subject to change without notice.

Requirements For Opening a PNC Certificate Of Deposit Account

Minimum to open $500 Terms Range from 7 days to 10 years Withdrawals / Penalties Early withdrawal penalties apply for balance withdrawn before maturity

PNC Bank CD opening Details

A CD is a great way to save money and earn interest on your deposited funds. You can open a CD at PNC Bank with as little as $500. The current CD interest rates are 3-month CD rate: 0.05% APY

PNC Bank CD maturity dates and redemption details

PNC Bank offers a wide variety of CD terms, including short-term options with competitive interest rates. For example, the 3-month CD has an APY* of 0.05% and requires a $500 minimum deposit. The 6-month CD has an APY* of 0.10% and requires a $500 minimum deposit. The 12-month CD has an APY* of 0.15% and requires a $500 minimum deposit.

PNC Bank CD fixed rate details

PNC Bank offers a variety of CD terms and competitive interest rates to help you reach your savings goals. Whether you’re looking for a short-term investment or a longer-term savings solution, we have a CD term that’s right for you. PNC Bank certificate of deposit rates include:

Earning the higher rate with a $500 minimum balance for 7 days is easy! Just open a 7-Day CD.

To avoid penalties and earn the stated annual percentage yield (APY), withdraw funds from this account before the end of its term. Penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal.

PNC Bank Penalties for early withdrawal

If you need to withdraw your money before the maturity date, there is a penalty. For Certificates with terms of one year or less, the early withdrawal penalty is six months’ worth of interest; for CDs with terms greater than one year, there are different penalties depending on how long the term is. For example, for two-year CDs, you would forfeit two years’ worth of interest; for five-year CDs you would forfeit five years’ worth of interest and so on.

For more information please click to PNC Bank current Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates webpage