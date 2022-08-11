Truist Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates: Get the Best Return on Your Investment

Truist Bank Certificate of Deposit Rates: Get the Best Return on Your Investment – The best bank certificates of deposit (CDs) are the ones that let you get the most return on your investment. Fortunately, with Truist Bank’s CDs, you can do just that. Truist Bank CDs offer some of the highest interest rates available in the market, and they all come with low minimum investment requirements and flexible terms to let you put your money to work in exactly the way you want it to.

What Is A Truist Bank CD?

A Truist Bank certificate of deposit, or CD, is a type of savings account that typically offers a higher interest rate than a traditional savings account. With a CD, you agree to leave your money in the account for a set period of time, such as 7days, 30days, or five years.

The Benefits Of Truist Bank CDs

When you invest in a certificate of deposit (CD) at Truist Bank, you’re guaranteed to earn a fixed rate of interest over a set period of time.

This makes Truist Bank CDs an ideal investment for those who want to grow their money while minimizing risk.

We offer Competitive interest rates, with a guarantee for the duration of the CD

You can choose from terms ranging from 7days to 5 years, and all certificates are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

Find out more about our rates and get started investing today! It’s always smart to shop around for CD rates before deciding where to put your money.

What Are the Minimum Deposits and Initial Investments For Truist Bank CDs?

Truist Bank offers a wide range of CDs, with minimum deposits and initial investments that vary depending on the account you choose. You can open a Truist Bank CD account with a minimum opening deposit of $2,500 for terms from 7 to 31 days CD tenor and $1,000 for terms from 32 days to 60 months tenor.

Choosing The Right Type Of Truist Bank CD

When it comes to investing your money, you want to make sure you’re getting the best return on your investment. With a certificate of deposit (CD) from Truist Bank, you can be assured that your money is in good hands. But with so many different types of CDs available, how do you know which one is right for you? It’s easy! Here are two different CD options and when they might be best suited for you. The 7 to 31 days CD and 32 days to 60 months CD. If you plan to keep your money invested for 7days or more, this type of CDs may work well for you.

Truist Bank Certificate of Deposit Interest Rates

If you’re looking for a great return on your investment, look no further than Truist Bank. Our current certificate of deposit rates are some of the best in the industry. And, because we’re a leading provider of financial services, you can be confident that your money is safe with us. We offer a wide range of investments including checking and savings accounts, CDs, IRAs and more. Whether you have $1 or $100,000 to invest, Truist Bank has an account to meet your needs. You’ll find our rates competitive, our customer service outstanding and our location convenient. Stop by any time for an in-person visit!

Truist Bank CD Rates Under 100k

Term Tier APY Interest Rate 6 Months $0-$9,999 00.05% 00.05% 6 Months $10,000-$49,999 00.05% 00.05% 6 Months $50,000-$99,999 00.05% 00.05% 12 Months $0-$9,999 00.05% 00.05% 12 Months $10,000-$49,999 00.05% 00.05% 12 Months $50,000-$99,999 00.05% 00.05% 18 Months $0-$9,999 00.05% 00.05% 18 Months $10,000-$49,999 00.05% 00.05% 18 Months $50,000-$99,999 00.05% 00.05% 24 Months $0-$9,999 00.05% 00.05% 24 Months $10,000-$49,999 00.05% 00.05% 24 Months $50,000-$99,999 00.05% 00.05%

Truist Bank CD Rates Over 100k

Term Tier APY Interest Rate 6 Months $100,000-$99,999,999 00.05% 00.05% 12 Months $100,000-$99,999,999 00.05% 00.05% 18 Months $100,000-$99,999,999 00.05% 00.05% 24 Months $100,000-$99,999,999 00.05% 00.05%

Features Of Truist Bank Certificate of Deposit

When you open a certificate of deposit (CD) account at Truist Bank, you’ll earn interest at a fixed rate for a set period of time. That means you’ll know exactly how much money you’ll have when the CD matures. Plus, your principal is 100% insured by the FDIC up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. So there’s no risk in opening a CD with us! And best of all, there are no monthly maintenance fees and no hidden fees – just low rates and great service. With our high-yields, flexible terms and long maturities, our CDs are perfect for any savings goal. Call or visit one of our branches today to learn more about certificates of deposits at Truist Bank.

How To Open a Truist Bank Certificate of Deposit Account

If you’re looking for a safe and secure way to invest your money, a certificate of deposit (CD) from Truist Bank may be a good option for you. Truist bank offers several different CD options, so you can choose the one that best meets your needs. You can open a Truist bank Certificate of Deposit account online at the Truist bank website in just a few minutes. Simply log in to your account, click on the Open an Account link, and select CDs from the drop-down menu and begin the process.

