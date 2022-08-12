Bank Of Industry Manufacturing Loan Requirements

The BOI offers a variety of loan products, including a manufacturing loan that target manufacturers as well as other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) in the Nigerian oil and gas industry who are contributors to the Nigerian Content Development Fund to procure :Fixed Assets, Working Capital and Leasing of Industrial and business equipment.

BOI Manufacturing Loan Qualification Requirements

In order to qualify for the Bank of Industry Manufacturing Loan in Nigeria, you must:

1. Be a registered business in Nigeria with a valid TIN

2. Have been in operation for at least 2 years

3. Have a minimum turnover of N20 million per annum

4. Have a minimum post-tax profit of 10% per annum

5. Provide a detailed business plan

Loan Type Term Loans, Working Capital Finance (Time Loans) and Leasing Amount – Up to $10million Equity Contribution – 10% of total project cost Interest Rate – 8 % Moratorium – From 6 Months to a maximum of one (1) year moratorium on principal repayment subject to review of company’s cash flows Tenor – Maximum of five (5) years but tied to the payment tenor of the contract. Security arrangement Bank Guarantees from the Eligible Banks as approved by BOI

Treasury Bills or Federal Government Bonds BOI Loan Application Checklist 1. Provide Formal Application Letter on company Letter Head 2. A Certificate of Incorporation/Registration 3. A Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMART) 4. A Certified True Copy of Form CAC 2.5 (Allotment of Shares) 5. A Certified True Copy of Form CAC 2.3 (Particulars of Directors) 6. A Certified True Copy of Form CAC 2.1 (Appointment of Company Secretary) 7.A Recent Tax Clearance Certificate of the company 8. A Recent Tax Clearance Certificates of two (2) Directors of the company 9. A Means of identification (i.e. photocopy of International Passport or Driver’s License or National Identity Card or Permanent Voter’s Card) 10. A Feasibility Report/Business plan 11. An Evidence of required permits by the Oil and Gas Industry regulators such as DPR, NCDMB and Nigerian Petroleum Exchange(NIPEX) (where applicable) to operate in the oil and gas Industry. 12. Evidence of the requisite approval from regulatory bodies for the manufactured goods 13. Valid contract from an International Oil Company (IOC) 14. Evidence of performance on similar contracts. 15. Transaction documents typical of the project to be financed 16. Quotation/Proforma Invoice for the supply of the items of Machinery & Equipment 17. Sources and Quotations for Raw Materials expressed in quantity and amount 18. Evidence of approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report on the manufacturing plant 19. Recent three (3) years Audited Account of the Company, Institutional Investors or any other Company owned by the Chief Promoter 20. Recent Bank Statements of the Company for the past one (1) year 21. Curriculum Vitae (CV) of the Directors and Key Management Staff 22. Evidence of collateral (e.g. Letter of intent from Commercial Bank for Bank Guarantee, Treasury Bills, etc). The letter of Intent must be signed by the Chief Risk Officer and/or an Executive Director of the issuing Bank. 23. Bank of Industry Questionnaire How do I apply for a BOI manufacturing loan?

The Bank of Industry offers a wide range of loan products for manufacturers in Nigeria. To apply for BOI manufacturing loan please follow procedure below.

1. Applying for a Bank Of Industry Manufacturing Loan in Nigeria is a straightforward process that can be completed online at the Bank of Industry website in just a few minutes.

2. Once you have submitted your application, it will be reviewed by a loan officer and you will be contacted to discuss your eligibility and the next steps.

3. If you are approved for the loan, the funds will be deposited into your account within 5-7 business days.