How To Become an OPay POS Agent in Nigeria

How To Become an OPay POS Agent in Nigeria – If you are in Nigeria and wish to become an OPay POS Agent then this blog will be your guide. It will help you learn how to apply, get approved and start earning money through OPay POS agent scheme in Nigeria. I’ll also teach you how to make some extra money with cashback rewards and other benefits of the OPay POS agent program in Nigeria.

What is opay?

OPay is a mobile money platform that allows users to operate like a mini bank to make cashless payments. It is available to anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection. The app and pos machine can be used to pay for goods and services, send and receive money, and top up mobile airtime. You can also use it to withdraw cash from your account using an OPay ATM.

To become an OPay POS agent, you must first download the app and create an account. As part of the application process, you will need to verify your bank account or identity card by linking them to opay. Once this has been done, all you have to do is fill out the form on opay’s website and submit it. Your application will then be reviewed by our team before they decide whether or not they will accept it.

What Are The Requirements?

In order to become an OPay POS agent in Nigeria, you must first meet a few requirements.

You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Nigerian bank account.

You must have BVN, bank account number, recent utility bill, passport photo, business centre and valid ID card.

You must be familiar with how multiple transactions are done using a POS machine.

You must have a good transaction history on your OPay account.

You must be very familiar with the transaction patterns and user interface of the OPay App.

Be able Complete high volume of transactions within four weeks of using the OPay App.

What Is The Application Process?

If you’re interested in becoming an OPay POS agent, the first step is to fill out an online application. Once you’ve submitted your application, someone from Opay will reach out to you within takes 24-72 hours for OPay to review and approve/decline your KYC. And after then you will receive email and SMS notifications once you’re approved.

How to Request an OPay POS Machine?

1. Go to the OPay website and click on the ‘request a POS’ link.

2. Fill out the form with your personal and business information.

3. A representative will contact you to discuss pricing and answer any questions you may have.

4. Once you’ve decided to proceed, sign the contract and pay the required fees.

5. Your new POS machine will be delivered and installed within 7-10 days.

6. You can login at anytime using your credentials to view sales reports, purchase orders, inventory management, and other financial information at your convenience.

7. You are responsible for activating the monthly plan or setting up transactions through debit/credit cards at each sale location of your choosing.

8. If you are interested in becoming an authorized service center or offer other services like installations or upgrades we will get back to you as soon as possible after receiving your request.

Where Do I Go To Start My Journey?

If you’re looking to become an OPay POS agent in Nigeria, the first step is to visit the official OPay website. From there, you’ll need to create an account and fill out some basic information about yourself and your business. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to apply for the position of POS agent. The application process is pretty straightforward – you’ll just need to provide some additional information about your business and submit a few documents.

For more information please click to visit OPay POS Agent application webpage