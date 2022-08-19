Requirements for Getting Travel PTA and BTA In Nigeria

Requirements for Getting Travel PTA and BTA In Nigeria – When traveling abroad on official government business, or for a private businesses, employees and business owners are eligible to receive a reimbursement known as the Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) . In Nigeria, as with most countries, PTA and BTA regulations are fairly strict and do not apply to all government workers.

To qualify for BTA or PTA in Nigeria, you must prove that your trip was related to your job and has been cleared by your supervisor or approving officer. You must also show that your expenses were reasonable and necessary. These requirements are intended to ensure that you’re spending hard foreign wisely, so it’s important to know them before you go out of the country on government or private business.

The PTA and BTA System Explained

If you want to travel out of Nigeria, you will need to apply for a Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) or business travelling allowance (BTA). The PTA or BTA is the authorized amount of money in foreign currency that the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) allow travelers to take out of Nigeria per tip.

How To Use This Guide Get Your PTA and BTA

This guide will help you understand the requirements for getting a Personal Travel Allowance or Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in Nigeria. By understanding the requirements, you will be able to determine if you are eligible for a PTA or BTA. Additionally, this guide will provide instructions on how to apply for a PTA or BTA. Once you have completed your application and submitted it to the Central bank of Nigeria, they will process your request. If they approve your request, they will give you an award letter or email with information about how to collect your PAT or BTA from your preferred bank in Nigeria.

CBN requirements for getting PTA or BTA are as follows:

PTA and BTA applicants must be a Nigerian citizen,

PTA and BTA applicants must have a valid Nigerian passport,

Applicant must be 18 years or above.

The PTA and BTA applicants destination country must be at least 5 hours+ away by air.

PTA and BTA applicants Flight must be a return ticket.

In case where the applicant did not travel again, the PTA/BTA bought must be returned to the bank within 2 weeks of purchase.

If applicant tickets scheduled date is changed, the applicant is required to also update the bank.

Applicant flight ticket must originate from Nigeria.

Applicant Travel date must be within the next 2 weeks.

Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) limit is $4,000 per 3 months

Business Travel Allowance (BTA) limit is $5,000 per quarter (3 months).

Applicant International passport must be stamped after each purchase.

Not sold to travelers visiting blacklisted countries.

If you meet all of these requirements, then you can apply for PTA and BTA by filling out the application form and submitting it to CBN.

What Documents Do I Need To Apply?

If you’re planning to travel to Nigeria, you’ll need to get a Personal Travel Allowance (PTA). Here’s what you’ll need to apply:

1. A letter from your employer authorizing your travel and stating the purpose of your trip.

2. A copy of your passport and visa.

3. Proof of employment, such as a pay stub or contract.

4. A bank statement showing that you have enough money to cover your expenses while in Nigeria. 5. Return airfare ticket confirmation document.

6. Your Nigerian address and phone number where someone can reach you when they are checking on your application status. 7. And lastly, all PTA requests must be made at least 14 days before your departure date so there is time to process it.

8. You will receive an approval notice within three weeks if your request is approved; otherwise, you will receive an email saying that it was not granted. The total cost for applying for a personal travel allowance ranges from 100-800 Naira. The amount varies depending on how much is being requested, how quickly it needs to be processed, and whether the traveler has any outstanding debts with the Nigerian government.

CBN Requirements for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) in Nigeria

Below are the requirements for getting a PTA in Nigeria:

$4000 is the Maximum amount for PTA every 3months per person.

Applicant must have a valid Nigeria international passport.

A valid travel visa.

Applicant must have a confirmation of a return flight ticket originating from Nigeria (Must be a return ticket and within the next 2weeks).

Must have a credit balance/cash of the equivalent amount being sold in foreign currency.

CBN Requirements for Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in Nigeria

Below are the CBN requirements for BTA:

$5000 is the Maximum amount for PTA every 3months per person

Applicant must have a valid Nigeria international passport.

A valid travel visa.

Must provide an introduction letter from the company stating purpose of travel.

Must provide a Letter of invitation from the overseas business partners.

Must provide Copies of CAC documentation.

Provide a Confirmation of a return flight ticket originating from Nigeria (Must be a return ticket and within the next 2 weeks).

Must have a credit balance/cash of the equivalent amount being sold.

Where Do I Apply and Submit My PTA and BTA Application?

Below are the step by steps process to apply for your PTA and BTA online through the new CBN online trading portal: https://www.tradesystem.gov.ng/login. Requirements for Getting Travel PTA and BTA In Nigeria