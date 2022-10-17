Credit Suisse Pay $495 million to settle a US case

Credit Suisse ( CSGN.S ) agreed to pay $ 95 million to settle a case related to United States mortgage investments. The latest payment is linked to the Swiss bank’s infamous past.

The lender paid billions of dollars to settle mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) lawsuits before the financial crisis in 2008. Falling mortgage payments reduced property values, causing huge losses for investors.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank is trying to move on from legacy problems that have crippled its performance and cost it billions of dollars.

The bank is also trying to recover from other mistakes, including more than $5 billion in losses from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to freeze assets from clients linked to defunct financier Greensill Capital.

The most recent RMBS case brought by the New Jersey Attorney General alleged that Credit Suisse “misled investors and engaged in the offering and sale of RMBS in a fraudulent or fraudulent manner.”

In a lawsuit started in 2013, the Minister of Justice demanded more than 3 billion dollars in damages.

“Credit Suisse is pleased to have reached an agreement that allows the bank to resolve its only remaining RMBS regulatory claims case,” the bank said in a statement.

“The settlement, to which Credit Suisse is fully committed, is another important step in the bank’s efforts to proactively resolve litigation and probate matters.” Credit Suisse said the New Jersey lawsuit was the largest of its remaining exposures to successor RMBS, with five cases remaining in various stages of litigation.

They are expected to be resolved within the next six months, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The total cost is likely to be well below $100 million, the source added.

RMBS are debt-based securities that are considered similar to bonds and are backed by mortgage interest, packaged, and sold to investors. But poorly constructed RMBS contributed to the financial crisis in 2008 – when broader mortgage pools failed, causing huge losses.

Credit Suisse, whose share price has more than halved in the past 12 months, has already paid huge sums to settle claims related to the product, including a $5.3 billion settlement with the Department of Justice in 2017.

At the time, it was said that the products that it sold did not meet the insurance recommendations.

It also paid MBIA Inc. $600 million last year after the New York municipal insurer paid out hundreds of millions in compensation to investors.

The bank, one of Europe’s largest and one of Switzerland’s globally systemically important banks, is due to announce details of its long-awaited strategic review on October 27, along with its third-quarter results.

The bank was sentenced in June for collapsing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine dealer, while a court in Bermuda decided that the former prime minister of Georgia and his family had to pay more than half a billion dollars in damages from the local Credit Suisse life insurance arm.

The US Justice Department is also investigating whether Credit Suisse helped US clients hide assets from authorities eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6 billion tax-avoidance settlement.