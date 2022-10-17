Wall Street soars as BofA grows its earnings

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday as Bank of America led a rise in lenders after reporting better-than-expected results, supported by a fast rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose .53 percent as the lender benefited from higher net interest in the third quarter, although it added $378 million to its loan losses.

“BAC benefited from the higher interest rate environment in terms of both new lending rates and depositor growth,” said Siddharth Singhai, a chief investment officer of investment firm Ironhold Capital in New York.

This is a direct result of higher interest rates offered by banks, which look very attractive compared to other risky assets. Lending will slow in the coming quarters, so the supply rate would be better to support them due to the huge drop in demand.”

Bank of NY Mellon Corp (BK.N) also benefited from higher interest rates, with shares rising 5.6 %. Overall, higher interest rates boosted interest income for lenders in the third quarter, but turbulent markets stifled deals, and banks set aside more funds to deal with slowing economic growth.

The SandP 500 Bank Index (.SPXBK) rose 3.1 %. All 11 SandP 500 sector indexes were higher, led by technology (.SPLRCT), communications services (.SPLRCL) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) up nearly 3 percent. Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) rose 2.23% in, shares after reporting results on Tuesday following reports of plans to merge its investment banking and trading businesses.

Top megacap stocks like Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ), Meta Platforms Inc ( META.O ), Amazon.com ( AMZN.O ), and Tesla Inc ( TSLA.O ) added around 3% and ch, as US 10-year Treasury yields fell to multi-year highs. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Netflix (NFLX.O), and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) are also expected to report results this week.

The returns followed moves in UK bond markets after the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's growth plan. read more SandP 500 Growth Index (.IGX) rose 3.3%.

Analysts now expect earnings for SandP 500 companies to rise just 3% from a year ago, well below the 11.1% expected at the start of July, according to data from Refinitiv.

At 12:26 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 532. 7 points, or 1.80%, at 30,167.30, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 93.95 points, or 2.62%, at 3:02, 67. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) Composite (. rose 3 1.11 points, or 3.30%, to 10,662.50).

Advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of 7. 5:1 on the NYSE and 3.82:1 on the Nasdaq. , The SandP index recorded no new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 9 new lows.