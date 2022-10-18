Amazon boosts Thai cloud infrastructure with $5 billion investment

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN.O ), said on Monday it plans to invest $5 billion in Thailand over the next 15 years to strengthen its infrastructure in the country.

The investment would include building data centers and buying goods and services from regional companies, AWS said in a statement. The company also plans to establish an infrastructure center in Bangkok, Thailand, to help customers in the region store data securely and better serve end users.

“AWS’s plan to build data centers in Thailand is an important milestone that will bring advanced cloud services to more organizations and help us achieve Thailand 4.0’s goal of creating a digitized value-based economy,” said Thai Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The AWS cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Last month, AWS opened its first cloud service center in the United Arab Emirates and announced plans to build a local center in Mexico to increase customer bandwidth.

As of 2020, AWS has launched 10 Amazon Cloud Edge locations in Bangkok. Edge websites help deliver data, video, and applications to end users faster.