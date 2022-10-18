BOI plans to Support MSMEs with €1bn Facility

The Bank of Industry in Nigeria has assured its customers in the micro, small and medium business segment of the economy more money to grow their businesses.

The CEO of the Bank, Olukayode Pitan, made the assertion at the 2022 SME CEO Forum in Abuja on the subject of customer responsibility.

The statement said that the theme of the forum, organized by the Bank of Industry, was “Strategic initiatives for the survival and growth of SMEs in today’s dynamic and challenging macroeconomic environment”.

He described the topic as appropriate given the central role of SMEs as the engine room of the global economy.

The BOI boss told participants at the forum that despite Nigeria’s high-interest rate fueled by inflationary pressures, the bank will continue to support businesses with a maximum interest rate of 10 percent.

He noted that the bank remains committed to supporting the financial needs of its customers and assured them of continued intervention in the successful completion of the 1 billion euro guaranteed loan.

He explained that this facility, like the previous ones, will be used for the much-needed medium and long-term transactions for SMEs and large corporations in Nigeria at affordable naira rates.

He said: “This year’s Customer Forum is unique on the heels of International Customer Service Week, which celebrates the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers every day.

“The bank values ​​its customers and stakeholders highly, that’s why it created this platform where you can communicate, share experiences and feedback to develop better products and services.

“The strategic initiatives of this year’s event on the theme of SME survival and growth in today’s dynamic and challenging macroeconomic environment are important because of the central role of SMEs as the engine room of the global economy.

“BOI as the most Nigeria’s biggest and most successful. DFI has continued to support SMEs to create significant multiplier effects such as job creation and poverty reduction, both of which will improve Nigeria’s social and economic conditions.”