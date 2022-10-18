First Bank launches retail products for businesses

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced several retail products to improve the operation and maintenance of various businesses in the country.

This is contained in a press release signed by the company’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney.

He said: “As a bank was woven into the fabric of society, we are proud of the indelible brand and role we have played in promoting the country’s businesses, regardless of the economic sector.

Our mortgages, commercial vehicles, and oil business are integral .to the sustainable development of our business, ensuring that our clients remain at the forefront of achieving immediate and long-term business goals.

“To use the product, the interested customer must have a valid DPR license and an account relationship with FirstBank or another bank for at least six months.

“The merchant must be in business for at least 2 months and the account must be in satisfactory performance without bounces checks or previous service violations.”

Added: “This line of retail products is designed to operate and support a variety of businesses in the country.”