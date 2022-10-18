Goldman Sachs Merges Investment banking and Trading, and Marcus takes a back seat

Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS.N ) is expected to announce a major restructuring of its business lines on Tuesday, merging its commercial and investment banking divisions and shedding its likely loss-making consumer unit.

Observers question the rationale for the expected move but say it could simplify the Wall Street firm’s story. Experts also weighed in on the future of Marcus, Goldman’s digital consumer bank, whose CEO David Solomon had big ambitions to win over Main Street clients.

“They certainly innovated with Marcus… But the reality is, what is the value for money they are offering?” said Chris Marinac, research director at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Goldman had to invest significantly to build the Marcus business, and it offered savers a much better yield to park with than its retail rivals. Investment banking and trading will be merged into a single unit as part of a restructuring of the group, two people familiar with the matter told Businessfinancedaily. Marcus will join the bank’s management and wealth unit, sources confirmed in an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal.

The plans are expected to be revealed on Tuesday alongside Goldman’s third-quarter results, which are expected to see net profit fall sharply as trading slows.

This is the biggest change since the company’s investor day in early 2020 when it outlined plans for four core divisions: investment banking, global markets, consumer and asset management, and asset management.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The update comes as the Wall Street titan looks to boost revenue from fee-based businesses. “This could be a way to put Marcus on the back burner to reduce its importance as an investment opportunity,” Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo said.

Goldman is refocusing its core business, Montgomery Scott’s Marinac Janney said.

“They’re great at business, great at investment banking,” Marinac said. “And while those companies may not be the best of the four, they’re still a good business. In the long run, it’s a winning business, so you can’t beat them at all.”

However, some observers said the logic behind the expected changes remains unclear. Since becoming CEO in 2018, Solomon has worked to expand Goldman’s footprint in retail banking. However, the consumer banking unit, which started operations in 2016, has struggled and suffered from delays. Marcus has not yet started the checking account that was planned for this year.

The bank internally predicted that Marcus’ losses would increase to more than $1.2 billion in 2022, bringing cumulative losses to more than $4 billion, Bloomberg reported. Goldman declined to comment on the loss. Solomon said the company could generate more than $ 4 billion in revenue by the end of 2024, compared with a net income of $1. 49 billion in 2021.

The unit had $100 billion in deposits and serves 14 million customers.

Marcus offers digital banking products such as loans, savings, and certificates of deposit. It also offers credit cards in partnership with Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ).

The combined investment banking and trading group will be led by Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, currently global heads of Goldman’s investment banking business, and Ashok Varadhan, now head of its global markets division, according to Bloomberg. According to the report, ‘s Marc Nachmann, currently, head of global markets, will join the combined asset and asset, management division.

The review follows global job cuts in September that could have affected hundreds of bankers. “This is a way for Goldman Sachs to keep its management standing and reinforce the intensity that characterizes Goldman,” said Mayo.