Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN.O ) is launching a home insurance portal in Britain and has signed up three big insurers to expand financial services around the world.

Ageas UK ( AGES.BR ), the Cooperative, and LV= General Insurance, a unit of German insurer Allianz ( ALVG.DE ), will initially offer third-party services, Amazon said on Wednesday, and expects to add more. insurance companies “early next year”. Amazon Launches UK Home Insurance Comparison Website

Shares of Moneysupermarket.co (MONY.L) fell more than 8% on Wednesday following news of Amazon’s entry into the insurance price comparison market.

Amazon is a big threat if it invests seriously and focuses on this market,” Peel Hunt analysts said in a note, adding that insurance – including home insurance – accounts for about 43 percent of Moneysupermarket’s business.

Moneysupermarket said earlier this week that it expected underlying annual profit to beat market views as the UK cost of living focused on saving for consumers.

Other comparison site companies include Uswitch, Compare the Market and Future ( FUTR.L )-owned GoCompare, whose shares fell more than 3%. Insurers fear that technology companies are stealing their business and want to partner with them and offer them commissions on sales of their products.

The Amazon portal was “an exciting step for the industry”, said Simon Hird, director of partnerships at LV= General Insurance.