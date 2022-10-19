Arizona, Texas, has Joined Several States in Investigating Major Banks Regarding Net-zero Pledge

Several US attorneys general, including those in Arizona and Texas, have filed civil lawsuits against the nation’s six largest banks, alleging that their environmental, social and governance practices are harming the US energy industry.

Republican-led states attacked financial firms for their positions. Asset manager BlackRock Inc ( BLK.N ) and investment research firm Morningstar Inc ( MORN.O ) have also been targeted in recent months. (NZBA), according to their statement on Wednesday.

The NZBA is a group of banks that “commit on the UN website to make their lending and investment portfolios zero emissions by 2050”

JPMorgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo and Co (WFC.N), and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are under investigation.

“America’s banks should never put political agendas ahead of their customers’ secure retirements,” Arizona AG Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

“The last thing Americans need right now is corporate lobbyists helping the left bankrupt our fossil fuel industry,” Texas AG Ken Paxton said, adding that the banks’ practices could potentially violate consumer protection laws.

JPMorgan declined to comment, while five other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.