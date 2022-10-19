A decade after the global financial crisis, non-banks are still not properly regulated as steep interest rates expose new weaknesses such as emerging market funds, Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

Bank of England says LDI crisis shows non-banks need tougher rules

Regulators last week forced UK hedge funds to boost liquidity after the Bank of England had to buy British government bonds to prevent the fund from collapsing amid rising gold yields.

Cunliffe warned that there could be more stress as global financial markets adjust to a rapid rise in interest rates, with “weaknesses” mainly in non-banks such as leveraged funds.

“The areas where I can see stress are emerging markets, particularly the strength of the dollar, and emerging market bonds,” Cunliffe told the Treasury Select Committee.

The global financial crisis prompted regulators to tighten bank capital rules, but disagreements among central banks focused on financial stability and among securities regulators declined initial efforts to regulate “shadow” or non-bank entities such as various investment funds.

The fund industry has also lobbied hard to avoid more burdensome regulations, such as requirements to hold much larger liquidity buffers or capital reserves.

When it comes to the stability of the financial system worldwide, there is a gap between the authority of the authorities controlling the stability of financial markets and the information visible to non-banks, said Cunliffe.

Without coordinated global action, it would be difficult for a single jurisdiction to make changes in such a cross-border area.

Cunliffe said the banking system is now resilient to fairly high levels of stress, but non-bank finance is less resilient to liquidity problems, as seen during LDI and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central banks had to add liquidity to markets to avoid freezing MMFs when the economy ground to a halt in March 2020.

“I think there needs to be a greater focus on financial stability and macroeconomic prudence between authorities like the Bank of England and the securities regulators who are responsible for these markets,” Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe said stress tests for banks and other banks may also be more rigorous and exceed the magnitude of shocks seen historically, given what happened to markets during COVID and LDI.