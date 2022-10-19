Dollar Rose on Treasury yields, Sterling Weakened on Hot Inflation

The Dollar rebounded from a two-week low on Wednesday as 10-year government interest rates rose to a 41 -year high as the pound weakened after warmer-than-expected consumer price inflation in Britain stoked fears of a deepening recession.

The greenback hit a 32-year high against the yen and approached the 150 level, where some traders believe the Bank of Japan and the Finance Ministry will intervene.

Treasury yields continued to rise as investors continued to expect the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively to curb soaring inflation, boosting demand for the US currency.

The US Federal Reserve raises interest rates at its meeting the 1-2 base interest rates are expected to increase by another 75 basis points. in November, and a further increase of 50 or 75 basis points is also likely in December.

“It’s very early to try to destroy the dollar,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. It is likely to continue to strengthen until the pace of core inflation slows and the Fed becomes less hawkish, “neither of which is likely anytime soon.”

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that labor market demand remains strong and that inflationary pressures are unlikely to have peaked yet.

The Federal Reserve’s beige book showed on Wednesday that United States economic activity had grown modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some areas and declined in others. The report showed that companies are becoming more pessimistic about the outlook.

The dollar index rose against a basket of major currencies by 0.88% to 112.92 points. The euro fell 0.95 percent to $0.9771.

British pounds fell 1.02% to $1.1210 after data showed Britain’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.1% in September, rising more than expected and hitting a 0-year high back in July.

“The outlook for the UK economy remains relatively dim with borrowing costs, consumer prices rising and a government in chaos whose credibility is unlikely to inspire much confidence,” said Matthew Ryan, head of the market strategy at Ebury.

Investors expect the British pound to remain under pressure due to rising inflation and the UK recession, which could lead to the Bank of England raising interest rates by 75 basis points instead of 100 basis points at its November meeting.

While rising interest rates usually boost the currency, the focus for Britain is on how much they hurt an already shaky economy. “The economy will suffer and that means the currency has to be a release valve to reflect this change on the macro side,” Issa said.

Yen Watch

The dollar was last up 0. 3% at 1 9.87 yen. Traders are looking for further action from the Ministry of Finance of Japan and the Bank of Japan as the pair moves towards the key psychological barrier at 150.

A break above 15 a month ago prompted the currency to support the first buy-in intervention since 1998. Japanese financial Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he would review exchange rates “carefully” and more often, local media reported.

The BOJ remains the most extreme of a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat rising inflation as it focuses on supporting fragile economies.

Credit Suisse analysts said the yen could weaken above 150 if the Bank of Japan sticks to its 27-28. to this point of view at the October meeting.

“We are open to further gains if the BOJ sets its stance at its meeting this month with little respect for the ability of monetary interventions to limit movement,” analysts led by Shahab Jalinoos said in a report on Tuesday.