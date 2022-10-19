Spanish Banks are Trying to extend the Life of Mortgages for Vulnerable Households

Spanish lenders are willing to extend loan repayments to vulnerable households whose variable mortgage costs have risen by at least 30 percent, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The proposal is part of a wider set of measures to help vulnerable families cope with rising interest rates and the cost of living, which banks are discussing with the government. “Households earning up to €24,300 a year can extend their mortgages,” said one of the sources.

Loans under the scheme must make up at least 0% of the family’s income, said the source, taking into account the increase in interest rates.

It was not clear how many people could apply for such measures, but Patricia Suarez, head of the consumer association Asufin, told Businessfinancedaily that few people reach the income threshold.

The proposal presented by the banking association to the Spanish government would apply to variable mortgages taken out since 2012 to finance the purchase of a first home, the source said. Pankkiyhdistys AEB and the Association of Savings Banks CECA refused to comment.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said that the government is working with lenders to provide assistance during rising interest rates, and “there are many proposals on the table” that require analysis but did not give further details.

If the extension of the mortgage term to the final term was agreed upon, according to the proposal, the repayment of the loan will continue in new installments, one of the sources confirmed the report of the news agency EFE.

Appropriate interest continues to accrue on the loan. “At this point with this proposal, you may even end up paying more interest in the long run,” said Suarez.

The measures implemented in accordance with the changed good practices of the whole field would also allow reducing notary and registration fees and the costs of renewing housing loans.