British banks are bracing for a possible tax raid on their profits as the government tries to plug an estimated £40 billion ($45 billion) hole in its economy.

A source familiar with the British government’s plans said the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will review the bank’s current profit margin and confirm its level when he presents his medium-term budget plan on October 31.

European governments are considering new taxes on banks to help pay for government aid packages for citizens struggling with rising food and fuel prices.

Both Spain and Hungary offer cash payments. Britain already has a tax on bank balances and an 8% surcharge on profits on top of the 19% corporation tax, although this surcharge was due to fall to 3% next year.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Hunt has not yet decided whether to reject a proposed cut in bank support, raising investor concerns about the potential tax burden on lenders.

“The competitive aspect here is that, as with any tax, if you push it too far, you can lose banking to other markets and your tax base goes down,” said Richard Milnes, banking tax partner at EY. Shares in the British lender, fell as much as 6% early Wednesday after the report.

Shares in Lloyds (LLOY.L) and NatWest (NWG.L) fell as much as % and 5% respectively, while challenger Virgin Money fell 6%.

Shares trimmed some of their losses later, but still outperformed the broader FTSE index, which was flat on the day. (.FTSE) “It’s a source of frustration that the government always treats UK banks like ATMs,” said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management.

If the premium were changed from 3% to 5-8%, the banks would survive because of the strong profits in the coming years, he said.

Britain’s senior bankers were wary of the potential additional tax, although one senior industry source said they had so far had no dialogue with Hunt’s new team.

“We urge the government to consider the surcharge very carefully and not to jeopardize the competitiveness of the UK’s banking and financial sector,” said a spokesman for the banking lobby group UK Finance.