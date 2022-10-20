German online bank N26 launches crypto business in Austria

German online bank N26 announced on Thursday that it will allow some Austrian customers to trade

in its first asset class.

N26 has announced that it will expand the service to other clients in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trading of nearly 200 cryptocurrencies

The Berlin-based bank has partnered with Austria’s Bitpanda for coin trading and storage, but Bitpanda lacks a German license, preventing N26 from offering the service in its home market.

Prices of major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether have fallen sharply this year as a broader decline in global markets prompted investors to shed riskier assets.

The cryptocurrency sector is largely unregulated in most countries, and regulators have warned investors of a high risk of loss. The European Parliament is expected to vote on new groundbreaking cryptocurrency rules in December or early 2023.

“Buying crypto assets is high risk and may result in the loss of the money spent,” N26 said in a footnote. advertising N26 CEO Valentin Stalf said cryptocurrencies are still “a desirable and interesting asset class.

” Cryptocurrencies are usually traded on exchanges outside the traditional financial sector, but major banks have started offering more and more crypto services to their customers in recent years.

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is about $960 billion, according to CoinGecko, and more than $2 trillion has been destroyed since the peak last November. N26 last week reported a wider loss for 2021 and a slowdown in customer growth, capping a year of rebounds for Europe’s most valuable fintech.