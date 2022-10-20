Increase in Loan Income Boosts Bankinter’s third Quarter Profit

A rise in loan income, supported by higher interest rates and steady loan growth, boosted Spain’s Bankinter ( BKT.MC ) financial margins in the third quarter, lifting its shares as much as 4% on Thursday.

Banks across Europe have started to benefit from higher borrowing costs, which are usually a boost for retail lenders despite economic uncertainty and recession fears.

Net interest income (NII), loan income with fewer deposit costs, grew by 27% year-on-year in the third quarter to EUR 400 million, the lender said. This exceeded analysts’ forecast of 361 million euros and was 16% higher than in the second quarter.

In the first nine months, NII grew 12%, and CFO Jacobo Diaz upgraded the lender’s NII growth guidance to double-digit growth from its previous mid-high single-digit growth forecast for 2022, thanks to its positive revaluation.

Loan book Bankinter started with banking results in Spain and is seen as setting the tone for the rest of the domestic sector. Shares in the lender led the blue index of Spain (.IBEX) higher.

It rose about % and outperformed the index, which gained only 0.11%. By 0809 GMT, Sabadell shares were up 4.2%, Unicaja ( UNI.MC ) was up 3.9% and Caixabank was up 2.2%.

Analysts were pleased with the results, highlighting the improvement in loan income despite a 5 percent increase in net and commission fees.

“This strength overcame weaker-than-expected net payments,” said Nuria Alvarez, an analyst at Madrid-based broker Renta, adding that while bookings rose 20 percent in the quarter, it was below expectations.

Margins for, customers increased by 15 basis points and net interest margins by 21 points from the second quarter, while the loan portfolio increased by 10.3% in the nine months compared to the same period in 2021.

Bankinter’s net profit increased by % to 159 million euros compared to the same time last year. The net result was also more than 135 million euros in the third quarter of 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 148 million euros.