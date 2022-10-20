JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to attract startups

JPMorgan Chase and Co ( JPM.N ) is launching a platform aimed at connecting startup founders with venture capitalists to streamline the fundraising process, the bank told Businessfinancedaily.

Capital Connect, a new platform, focuses on serving the financial needs of early-stage startups, marking the goal of America’s largest bank to further expand into the private market and establish a founder-friendly brand in Silicon Valley.

The new team is led by Michael Elanjian, JPMorgan’s head of digital investment banking and digital private markets, and has grown from three to 125 people over the past two years.

At Capital Connect, startup founders can request pitches to investors, build virtual data rooms, and potentially trade companies on the secondary market. They can use the site to raise money already during the Series A round.

“We have seen a secular trend in private equity growth over the last decade, and private markets are here to stay. We want to be the hub for the most private things for companies and investors of all sizes,” Elanjian said in one. an interview

As supported businesses have grown in recent years, competition for the financial needs of founders and investors has forced banks to build relationships early.

Banks ranging from Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to Silicon Valley Bank and fintech players such as Carta have expanded into the private market, focusing on venture-backed startups.

Elanjian said the platform leverages JPMorgan’s capabilities as a full-service bank.

“We believe we can differentiate ourselves in the private equity market by creating a scalable digital platform that is combined with the expertise, data, and relationships of our investment and private banks,” Elanjian said. Elanjian said.

Capital Connect could be the starting point for digitizing more services, including investment banking, which has generated billions in fees for large IPOs and MandA deals.