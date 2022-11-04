How To Make Money Online In Nigeria – 15 Ways To Get Started

How To Make Money Online In Nigeria – Are you looking for ways to make money online in Nigeria? You don’t have to be a tech genius or marketer or need plenty of capital to invest to get started in the online world. The only things you need are enthusiasm, time, and an internet connection! There are many different ways that you can make money online. If you’re interested please keep reading to get more information on the 15 great ways to make money online in Nigeria!

How To Make Money Online In Nigeria – 15 Ways To Get Started

1) Make Money as a Web Designer In Nigeria

Designing websites can be a difficult process and time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be.

One way to make money online is to design websites for others. There are several ways you can do this.

1) Create your own website for people to contact you about their project, then charge them an hourly rate or a flat fee for the completion of the project.

2) Sign up with a website like Envato Studio, which will pay you per hour if someone hires you through your profile page on that site.

3) Use a site like Fiverr, where you can offer services like designing logos or other graphics in exchange for $5 in return from your client. You don’t always have to come up with ideas yourself.

4) Place ads on your blog or social media accounts directing users back to sites where they can hire someone to design their website based on a brief description you give.

5) Offer web development classes using sites like Udemy, which usually cost around $100-$200 for access and sometimes involve testing knowledge at the end of each lesson.

2) Make Money From Cryptocurrency Trading

If you have some money to invest, then cryptocurrency trading is a good way to make a lot of money. You will have to study the market and do your research first, but once you start trading, it becomes easier with time.

3) Sign Up For Survey Sites

Many companies want to know what people think about their products and services. These surveys typically pay pretty well when they are done regularly and they don’t take long at all. Plus, there are plenty of survey sites out there that will give you points as rewards for signing up or doing surveys. When these points accumulate, you can trade them for cash through PayPal.

4) Sell Your Photos On Photo

You can make money uploading photography online, if you offer quality photos of high-demand subjects like pets or food items (or anything else), chances are there’s someone looking for those photos somewhere online right now who would love to buy them from you!

There are lots of different places online where photographers can upload their work and sell it directly to consumers, no matter how many other photographers may also be selling the same images.

Some of these websites include Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, iStockPhoto, and Dreamstime. You’ll need an account before you can sell your images here.

One thing I really like about these websites is that they usually offer you two options: one plan that pays just a little bit each month (but doesn’t require an initial payment) and another plan that requires upfront payment but offers greater earnings potential.

5) Write Articles Online And Share Them With A Niche Audience

It’s important to remember that we’re not all created equal. We’re all born with our own set of skills, interests, and preferences. What works for one person may not work as well for someone else.

So if you find yourself asking how do I make money? this idea might be perfect for you because it allows you to tap into your niche audience and share things that interest them most – without having to spend too much time trying to find what they want!

All you need is access to a computer with an internet connection and the ability to write content related to your niche audience. You can either use your blog to host the content and then share it on social media, or you can post the articles directly to these types of websites.

6) Become A Social Media Influencer

This is a great opportunity for influencers with large followings. You can use your social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, and Instagram to promote products and services in exchange for money.

The more followers you have, the more money you could potentially make. This option is open to anyone with a following of at least 5,000 people and must meet the terms of service and requirements of the website they choose to partner with.

7) Start Your Own Website

If you have a topic that people are interested in, this is the best and easiest way to make money online. You can simply create a website on WordPress and Blogger about it for free, provide relevant and useful information, and eventually monetize it with ads or by selling products from your site. The possibilities are endless!

8) Create Videos And Upload Them To YouTube, Facebook, and Titok

Videos are a fantastic form of entertainment for many people these days. It’s estimated that people watch more than 1 billion hours of video on YouTube every single day!

If you have creative talent and want to earn money online in Nigeria, then this is definitely the option for you. You can start with a simple comedy or Vblog channel on YouTube and build it up to something much bigger. It will take some time, but the process is quite rewarding and can be done part-time while you continue with your regular life.

9) Offer Consulting Services

If you have experience in a particular field, this is a great opportunity to help people out! You can offer consulting services for business owners, entrepreneurs, or even people who are starting out in their careers.

If you have experience in any of these areas, consider sharing your knowledge through this medium so that others can learn from you.

10) Sell Items On Jumia and Konga

If you already have items to sell like clothes, electronics, or jewelry, then this is an easy way to earn money online. Just create a free account on Jumia, and Konga and upload pictures of the items you want to sell.

You’ll also need to include detailed descriptions and specific measurements so potential buyers know exactly what they’re getting.

As soon as someone buys your item, Jumia, and Konga will handle everything including shipping costs and payment processing fees so all that’s left for you to do is sit back and wait for cool cash in Dollars!

11) Make Money Online as a Freelance Writer

If you have a lot of expertise in a particular area, then Freelance writing services on Upwork, Freelancer, or PeoplePerHour become an easy way to make money online in Nigeria.

However, freelancing article writing business requires a bit of initiative and creativity. Plus, you’ll need to have an idea of what you’re going to write about.

The following are seven ways to get started as a freelance writer:

(1) Find a niche that interests you and learn more about it by reading articles on the subject matter. This will help you find your voice as a writer and give you ideas for future articles.

(2) Use free tools like Google Docs or Microsoft Word to create your first articles. Don’t be afraid to go back and edit them after some time has passed.

(3) Consider blogging about a topic of interest if you don’t want to commit to writing full-length articles yet. Once you’ve built up an audience, then start monetizing your blog posts through sponsored ads and affiliate links.

(4) Check out platforms like Upwork or PeoplePerHour which allow freelancers from all over the world to bid on projects posted by clients looking for assistance with their various projects.

You can set your own price and availability, allowing you to work when you want to work. As well, many of these sites offer payment plans so there’s no need to pay upfront.

(5) Look into marketing yourself as a brand rather than just being seen as someone who writes content. Build relationships with influencers in your field who may want to share one of your recent articles on their social media account.

12) Teach Classes On Skillshare

If you have an expert-level skill in anything, consider teaching people! Skillshare offers a wide variety of classes that people can take, and you can sign up for a class that interests you.

If you have the passion to share your knowledge, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. You’ll get paid after each class and can cancel anytime if you no longer want to teach.

13) Provide insightful commentary on trending events.

Reach out to people who would benefit from your knowledge and expertise in your industry. Start a podcast to showcase your knowledge and expertise.

Create YouTube videos where you talk about something you know very well, either live or prerecorded videos where people can ask questions in real-time and receive answers immediately.

14) Provide Consultation Services Online

Consultation services are one of them! Consultation services involve providing advice and guidance on various topics from areas like business strategy, management, marketing, finance, and others.

These services come with a fee ranging from US$5 to US$1,000 per hour depending on the kind of service offered and your expertise level.

If you’re interested in this type of venture, it’s best to offer your consulting skills as independent professionals and set up a website showcasing your experience.

That way clients will know exactly what they’re paying for before hiring you. Plus by operating independently, there won’t be any service agreement between you two so if one party decides to terminate the engagement early or cut back on work hours, it won’t affect the other person’s earnings potential significantly which is why this option makes sense for people who want some flexibility in their work life.

15) Make Money Via Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a great way to make money online in Nigeria. You can either sell other people’s products or promote your own. You’ll need a website and a blog, but it won’t cost you much to get started.

The downside of affiliate marketing is that it takes time to build up an audience. If you’re not willing to commit the time, then this isn’t for you.

You also have to learn about the product and how it works before promoting anything for sale on your site. It might take a little while before you find something that fits what you’re trying to do.

One thing I would recommend is to stay away from MLM schemes at first.

These require a huge investment before they work and are oftentimes too good to be true (they’re not). Take some time to research how things work so you know if it’s worth investing your energy into them or not.

Once you’ve found something that’s worthwhile, focus on it and spend all the free time you have blogging about it and looking for affiliates who want to join under you as well.