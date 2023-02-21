Truck Accident Lawyer Louisville KY – There are trucks all day long on Dixie Highway, Interstate 65, The Henry Watterson Expressway, and other roads that run through and around Louisville. You can grip your steering wheel just a bit more tightly when a large vehicle passes by, and you’re not likely to be in the middle of an accident that could be fatal. As it happens, Louisville truck accident attorney Aaron Whaley has seen crashes involving passenger vehicles and commercial trucks occur all the time in Kentucky.

Truck accidents constitute one of the most traumatic accidents we manage in the Whaley Law Firm. Because due to the weight and size of huge rigs, as well as the immense forces that can be triggered by a truck accident, the victims of accidents often suffer grave and life-threatening injuries.

W hy do I need an attorney for my Truck Accident Claim?

Semi-Truck Accidents

The Reasons this Trucking Company May Be Responsible

Types of Injuries that occur in Truck Accidents

Truckers and distracted driving

A truck crash could include a tractor-trailer delivery van or another large commercial vehicle. Truck drivers must comply with laws to keep others on the road in good health. Companies that operate trucks must follow several federal guidelines to ensure only licensed, qualified drivers are employed to drive well-maintained vehicles. If these companies and drivers cut corners to make profits over people and their families, they could be held accountable for the resulting truck crash in Kentucky.

Our company is well-versed in the most frequent contributors to the cause of truck crashes. This experience, coupled with our knowledge of federal and state laws, means we know how to achieve results for our clients. We can examine trucking firms and discover the root of what transpired. We’re well-versed in the arguments truckers, drivers of truck firms, and insurance companies attempt to use following an accident. We’ve witnessed how many victims are hurt because trucking firms refuse to prioritize safety and put profits before the people.

We work tirelessly on behalf of truck accident victims to hold the negligent party accountable. We make sure that no stone is left unturned to help those who were who are injured by another’s reckless actions.

We’re in your corner From Start To Finish.

Take a take note of your experience and provide you with legal options. If you choose to hire us, we’ll negotiate with the trucking company and the insurance firms on your behalf, allowing you to concentrate on improving your life. We scrutinize accident reports and go over insurance policies to increase the insurance coverage you can avail. Our legal team is a firm approach to negotiations, and we’re prepared to testify since we realize this is about your future.

In the process, we’ll address any questions, answer your questions, and ensure you’re ready for the next step. It was your turn. You’re aware of what happened. We’ll help you tell your story and ensure that the trucking company is held accountable.

Be aware that it is essential to act quickly before the trucking company’s ability to eliminate crucial evidence. The faster an attorney gets involved and initiates an independent investigation, the better off you will be. Take on the trucking business with someone.

This type of scenario appears unfair when you’ve suffered injuries or someone you love was injured or killed when struck by semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, or an 18-wheeler. However, while you’re entitled to the company that you work with the firm and its insurance company to cover medical bills and other damage, you might find that obtaining justice can be an arduous task for the insurance companies of trucking companies as well as their carriers.

The Whaley Law Firm, our Louisville truck accident lawyers, have extensive experience representing those seriously injured in truck accidents throughout Kentucky. It can be challenging to prove fault following a Kentucky truck crash. A tired, distracted, or drunk driver could not admit wrongdoing. A trucking business may conceal or even erase evidence that shows their careless actions contributed to the accident. The insurance company could try to delay or decline your claim. It would help if you weren’t forced to pay the bill for someone reckless or negligent.

If you’ve done everything correctly, it’s essential to consult with an attorney who puts your requirements first: our firm, Whaley Law Firm here to assist. Aided by experienced investigation experts, our company reviews all the trucking company’s records and the site of the accident and combs through the medical and police records that show how the accident occurred and the cost over time from your injuries. This way, we can pursue the compensation you require to get your life back on track following an accident.

Kentucky’s roads are an essential component in the interstate transport routes, and semi-trucks are commonplace throughout the state, which makes accidents involving trucks commonplace for drivers who have to share roads with these massive vehicles. There are a variety of differences in accidents that involve two cars that collide and a driver who is injured in a semi-truck collision. The Whaley Law Firm We understand that semi-truck accidents are usually minor.

What makes semi-truck crashes so risky? What is the reason semi-truck accidents are so dangerous in Kentucky? If loaded to capacity and cargo, a 50-plus foot semi-truck can weigh upwards of 80,000 pounds. Semi-trucks that can carry this much weight could become challenging to manage if a driver isn’t alert and aware constantly. A semi-truck might not be able to stop when trucking businesses do not adequately maintain their trucks or when a third party or trucker can overload the trailer, placing stress on the car.

The injuries sustained by semi-truck accidents are often devastating. They can require hospitalization for a long time, leading to high medical bills and the inability to return to regular work. When a vehicle of this size smashes into a 5,000-pound passenger vehicle, it’s typical for victims of accidents to suffer devastating spinal cord and head fractures, broken bones, fractures, and various other severe injuries. The victim’s loved ones could be a victim of wrongful death due to damage caused by an accident.

If dealing with the cost of long-term consequences in a semi-truck crash, legal counsel can begin an exhaustive investigation of the truck driver and the trucking firm that operates the truck. We will look into “black box” information and other information that could uncover the source of the accident. We’ll get the medical records and also police reports to establish who was at fault for your accident, as well as the costs that will be incurred in the future due to the accident.

The process of determining the fault of a truck crash can be challenging. In a car accident involving commercial vehicles, the driver may be responsible. However, others may share a portion of the blame. In certain instances, the trucking company might be responsible for the incident. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulates the commercial trucking sector. However, trucking companies still need to comply with standards for safety and maintenance.

The Whaley Law Firm is aware of the difficulties that can arise following a truck collision in Kentucky. We have a firm stance against companies who are negligent in their trucking practices which could be wholly or partly responsible in an accident. The company must be accountable if a trucking business doesn’t comply with the rules and regulations designed to keep other motorists on the road in good health.

Companies that operate trucks must keep different kinds of documents. They have to show the vehicles in their fleet are well maintained and free of security issues, like damaged brakes or tires. In addition, trucking firms must employ skilled, experienced, well-trained drivers and make sure they adhere to the rules of the road, like the FMCSA’s Hours of Service regulations that limit the hours a trucker is allowed to spend on the road every week.

In Kentucky, the contributing factors to truck accidents include the following that could be traced to an incompetent trucking firm:

Inability to secure the load correctly

Tire failure

Defective brakes

A vehicle is carrying a huge burden.

Incorrect tow hitch, which disintegrates units

Overweight trucks can result in brake failure or an out-of-control truck.

Steering failure

Defective headlights

In the case of many truck accidents, the trucking company and its insurance company will initiate an immediate investigation, looking for ways to reduce liability. Investigators typically arrive on the scene within a few hours of an accident. This is one reason why it’s crucial to get in touch with Louisville truck accident lawyer Aaron Whaley as soon as feasible.

We at the Whaley Law Firm have the knowledge and experience required to thoroughly investigate the cause of your truck crash. We will examine the safety records of drivers and their qualifications. We’ll be able to get maintenance records kept by the trucking firm. We’ll review how they hire, train, and supervise the practices of the trucking firm. If a trucking firm were the cause of the accident, we’d ensure that you receive the money you’re entitled to for the harm you suffered.

Types of Injuries that occur in Truck Accidents

Accidents involving trucks are not always mild. If a vehicle is, a passenger bicycle, motorbike, or pedestrian struck by a car at all speeds, the consequences could be devastating. A truck crash could result in injuries ranging in severity from fractured bones to brain injury. In many instances, the truck driver walks off with only minor injuries, whereas those in a car involved in a rear-end crash or head-on collision accident are removed from the accident via ambulance.

In short, truck crashes typically cause catastrophic, life-altering injuries, such as the following kinds of damages:

Traumatic head injury (TBI)

Neck and back injuries to the neck and back

Damage to the spinal cord

Internal organ injuries

Burn injuries

Broken bones

Paralysis

Wrongful death

If you or someone you love was injured or have lost someone you love during an accident involving a truck, You may be legally entitled to compensation for various damages. Our Whaley Law firm can seek several different kinds of injuries. These include medical expenses, loss of or loss of earnings, pain, suffering, and other benefits. A trucking company or an insurance company might attempt to convince you to accept a settlement before the actual amount of your injury is determined. Do not let them make you feel pressured.

Distracted driving and Truckers

Distracted driving can be dangerous in any situation; however, it’s a lot more complicated when a distracted driver is driving a tractor-trailer weighing 80,000 pounds. You’d think that professionals in the field would emphasize being attentive; unfortunately, many people are lured to text and move or distract themselves while driving. This is partly because truckers are often on the roads and are under intense pressure from the trucking firms to keep their vehicles moving to keep them moving. If they are required to complete a task, they must be distracted while driving and divert their attention.

In general, there are three kinds of distractions behind the wheel:

Visual distraction looking away from the road. Truck drivers can be distracted by their GPS device, reading a document or using electronic devices, or just turning their attention away from the road to reach for an item in the cabin.

Manual distraction or getting hands off the steering wheel. This can include adjusting to the radio, eating, drinking, or texting.

Cognitive distraction or taking your mind away from the work of driving. Engaging with a dispatcher using a mobile phone can be a mental distraction; however, so is getting lost in thoughts or worrying about personal or work issues.

Texting truck drivers is hazardous since writing or reading text messages can lead to all three kinds of distraction, yet no one is 100% secure. This is why the strict federal regulations enforced by Federal Motor Carrier and Safety Administration (FMCSA) limit the things truck drivers can do while behind the wheel. Trucking companies are also legally required to educate and supervise their drivers to ensure they are operating their vehicles safely.

Unfortunately, many trucking companies and drivers aren’t aware of the dangers of driving distracted and serious accidents could occur. When this happens, we will hold them accountable.