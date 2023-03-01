Offshore Accident Lawyer – Oceans can be the single most dangerous work environment on earth. United States maritime industries can be found across the country, with more than 400,000 people worldwide. Workers in the maritime industry work in a wide range of areas, including marine terminals, shipyards, fishing aquaculture, seafood processing, commercial diving, and sea transport. Based on the Centers for Disease Control, maritime workers have an increased risk of death or injury and illness than an average American worker.

From falls and slips to equipment malfunctions and fires, collisions, unsafe work methods, and negligence, offshore injuries typically require medical attention that is costly, often for a long time. Injuries that cause catastrophic damage, the injured worker who depends on their physical capabilities might not be able to return to work. This could be devastating for families, especially when the family member can be the only breadwinner and cannot earn an income.

Offshore injuries are covered under laws that differ from those that apply to workers working on the land. Should you or someone you love to be injured or fall sick being offshore, I urge you to connect with an expert offshore injury lawyer through Montagna Maritime Law as soon as possible to get an assessment of your case free of charge.

Types of Offshore Injuries

Suppose an offshore worker takes an employment position in the maritime sector. In that case, It is understood that the work is physically demanding and comes with intrinsic risks, which are riskier than the land-based job. Accidents are frequent, range from the smallest to the most gruesome, and can even lead to death. In many instances, minor injuries can grow more significant with time.

The most frequent kinds of offshore injuries are:

Brain injury traumatic TBI can be suffered in many ways. Offshore workers regularly put themselves in industrial or construction surroundings. A head injury caused by a fall or slip and being hit by falling or unsecured cargo could cause a traumatic injury to the brain. The result could be permanent mental or personality changes.

Back and spinal injuries operating equipment, carrying large loads, and hard work, can be strenuous work that requires a lot of standing and lifting, twisting and pulling. Offshore workers may sustain injuries due to falls or being hit by vehicles or unsteady loads. An injury to the neck or back may cause constant pain and mobility limitations and, in severe instances, can lead to quadriplegia or paraplegia. Even if medical care is provided promptly, there may be permanent disabilities caused by back and spinal injuries.

Falls and slips The injuries sustained in fall-related slips are the most prevalent and are often severe. The consequences of slips and falls may cause concussions and even fractures to bones. In some instances, slipping onto a vessel or platform could send you overboard, which can quickly escalate into a potentially dangerous situation.

Hearing loss Hearing protection isn’t provided or required; it is possible that, over time, employees are exposed to substantial noise levels to reduce their hearing. In some instances, when the workplace is loud enough, tinnitus or complete hearing loss may develop.

Loss of legs Inadvertently walking in the route of a truck or forklift, working using strained cables, or getting your leg caught and crushed by unstable cargo such as coils, plates, pipes, and tires could result in injuries that require the removal of limbs. Loss of limbs can be life-changing and typically requires an artificial limb.

Broken and smashed bones Offshore work generally requires a substantial dependence on heavy equipment for construction or daily work. Accidents can result from the machinery breaking down, or safety protocols are not observed. These accidents often result in broken bones or fractures. Injuries from crushing can destroy internal organs, causing dangerous situations.

Frostbite and hypothermia The maritime and offshore employees are often in extreme conditions throughout the night and day. That means offshore workers are frequently exposed to cold and freezing temperatures which could cause frostbite or hypothermia. The risk is increased due to exposure to water, whether through extreme conditions or by a slip overboard.

Drowning A trip overboard could quickly turn into an injury that could be life-threatening, mainly if recovery is not immediate. Furthermore, hypothermia may occur even in warm water.

Lung damage If safety protocols are not observed or implemented, or when accidents result in spills, employees may suffer serious chemical injury. When the chemicals are inhaled, long-term and severe lung damage may develop. In some cases, exposure to large quantities of these substances can be immediately life-threatening. In other instances, fewer exposures may result in less severe injuries that could be chronic or even cumulative.

Fatalities Every year, offshore workers are tragically killed in accidents on the East Coast of the United States. If you’ve experienced the grief of losing a beloved one who passed away due to negligence or accident, you are entitled to the right to claim damages in the event of their death.

RECEIVING COMPENSATION FOR OFFSHORE ACCIDENTS

A severe incident offshore can be life-changing, mainly when classified as catastrophic. Based on the extent of your injuries as well as the circumstances that caused the injuries, you could be eligible for compensation for the following:

Loss of earnings The right to claim lost wages is crucial for offshore workers who have been injured and their families. If you’re not working due to the injury you sustained, you could get compensation for the income you’ve lost, are losing, and are likely to lose due to your accident.

Medical expenses If you’ve had an injury of a severe nature in the offshore area, it is likely that you’re paying medical bills. You could be eligible to claim current and future medical costs. The claims could include expenses for treatment, surgery, rehabilitation, physical therapy, mental health services, and transportation expenses for treatment.

The pain and the suffering The pain and suffering can be divided into mental and physical suffering and pain: The suffering of your physical injuries, the suffering, and pain from the scarring, disfigurement, and chronic complications, and mental suffering and suffering that includes anxiety, stress, mental anguish anxiety and a loss of pleasure in your daily life.

Furthermore, if you’re classified for the status of the Jones Act seaman, you’re eligible for maintenance and cure as a fundamental right for all seamen. If you’ve been injured in a work accident, your employer is required to pay for your cost of living (maintenance) and medical expenses (cure) during the time you’re not working due to your recovery.

Offshore workers who do fit the criteria as “seaman” may qualify for benefits under a federal law called the longshore and harbor workers Compensation Act (LHWCA).

In the most severe instances, injuries sustained offshore can cause the death of a worker. Families of the victims may have the right to compensation through an action for wrongful death against the person responsible.

Selecting the right offshore injury ATTORNEY

Suppose you’ve been injured as a result of an offshore accident. In that case, It is crucial to have a seasoned marine or offshore injury attorney on your side to take on the case with a ferocious determination to protect your rights as a legal person. The maritime attorneys are highly skilled litigators who know the federal and state maritime laws and international agreements. They have a solid understanding of aiding you in winning your case and getting you the most compensation for the injuries you sustained.

The field of maritime law is exceptionally skilled and highly specialized, so only a few lawyers can practice the area as efficiently as the attorneys of Montagna Maritime Law. Contact us now for a free consultation and discuss legal alternatives with a knowledgeable maritime lawyer for no cost upfront.