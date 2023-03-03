Best Business Credit Cards For Cash Back 2023 – Finding the best business credit card for cash back can be an overwhelming task. With so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Luckily, we’ve done the research to bring you the best business credit cards for cash back in 2023. Whether you’re looking for a card with the highest rewards, lowest fees, or best balance transfer options, we’ve got you covered. Our top picks for the best business credit cards for cash back in 2023 will make sure you get the most out of your business purchases.

What Is a Business Credit Card for Cash Back

Business credit cards for cash back are a great way for business owners to save money and build their credit. These cards are typically offered by major banks and credit card companies, allowing business owners to earn rewards in the form of cash back on their everyday purchases.

With the best business credit cards for cash back, you can earn up to 5% or more on qualifying purchases. This can help business owners save money, while also building their business credit score.

When selecting the best business credit cards for cash back, it is important to consider the annual fee, rewards rates, promotional offers, and any other perks that come with the card. Many cards also offer additional benefits such as access to travel rewards and discounts, as well as exclusive access to partner programs and services. It is important to read through all of the terms and conditions associated with each card before making a decision.

By utilizing one of the best business credit cards for cash back, business owners can not only save money on their everyday purchases but also build their business credit score. This can help them secure better financing opportunities and access to more attractive interest rates in the future.

How to Choose the Best Business Credit Card for Cash Back

When it comes to finding the best business credit cards for cash back, there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration. The first thing to look at is the rewards program offered by the card. Many cards will offer cash back or points for purchases made with the card, so make sure you know how much and what types of rewards are offered before you commit to any particular card.

It’s also important to look at the annual fee associated with the card. While most business cards don’t have annual fees, some do, so make sure to read the fine print before you sign up.

Another factor to consider when choosing a business credit card for cash back is the interest rate associated with the card. Be sure to shop around to find a card that offers an attractive interest rate, as well as a good rewards program. You’ll also want to pay attention to any additional fees or charges that may be associated with the card, such as balance transfer fees and foreign transaction fees.

Once you’ve identified the best business credit cards for cash back based on their rewards program, interest rates, and other fees, it’s time to compare the different cards available.

Some of the more popular business cards offering cash-back rewards include the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card from Chase, Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express, CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select

World Mastercard, Capital One Spark Cash for Business, Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card, and American Express Blue Business Cash Card. All of these cards have different features and benefits, so be sure to research each one thoroughly before making your final decision.

Finally, Chase Ink Business Unlimited is another great option when it comes to cash-back rewards. This card offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, making it ideal for businesses that make frequent purchases. With this card, you can also enjoy access to a large selection of travel benefits and discounts, as well as special financing options and a low intro APR on balance transfers.

By taking the time to compare all of these different business credit cards for cash-back rewards, you’ll be able to find the perfect card for your business needs. Just make sure to weigh all of the pros and cons of each one before making your decision, and you’ll be sure to find the best option for your unique business needs.

List of The Best Business Credit Cards for Cash Back 2023

Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is one of the best business credit cards for cash back available. With it, you can earn 3 points per dollar on up to $150,000 spent in select categories each year.

This includes travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable, and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines. You’ll also get 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

On top of that, cardholders can receive 25% more value when redeeming points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. If you’re looking for a great way to get cash back on your business expenses, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is an excellent choice.

Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express is one of the best business credit cards for cash back. With this card, you can earn 2x Membership Rewards points on up to $50,000 in purchases each year. Plus, you get 1x points on all other purchases.

You’ll also enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. After that, your rate will be a variable APR of 14.74%-20.74%.

Plus, there are no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees. And if you use your card 20 or more times on purchases in a billing cycle, you’ll get an additional 20% points bonus!

For businesses that need flexibility and great rewards, the Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express is an excellent choice. It’s one of the best business credit cards for cash back and can help your business save money while earning rewards at the same time.

CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard

If you’re a frequent flyer, the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard is one of the best business credit cards for cash back for 2023. This card gives you 2x miles for each dollar spent on American Airlines purchases, plus you’ll get 1 mile for every dollar spent on other purchases.

You’ll also get 25% savings on in-flight food and beverage purchases when using this card with American Airlines.

Plus, you’ll earn 10% of your redeemed miles back each calendar year, up to 10,000 bonus miles.

This is an excellent way to maximize your cash-back rewards while flying with American Airlines. As an added bonus, you’ll get your first checked bag free and priority boarding when using this card.

It’s a great option for business travelers who want to save money while still getting the perks of a top business credit card.

Capital One Spark Cash for Business

Capital One Spark Cash for Business is one of the best business credit cards for cash back. It has a solid rewards program with an excellent cashback rate that makes it an attractive option for businesses looking to get more out of their spending.

With this card, you can earn an unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases made with the card. Plus, there’s no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn and no annual fee.

The Capital One Spark Cash for Business card also comes with a number of other perks, including 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first nine months, travel accident insurance, 24/7 customer service, online banking, and bill pay, access to exclusive discounts and offers, and more.

If you’re looking for an easy way to maximize your business’ cash back rewards, the Capital One Spark Cash for Business card is one of the best business credit cards for cash back. With its simple rewards program and no annual fee, this card is a great choice for businesses of any size.

American Express Blue Business Cash Cards

The American Express Blue Business Cash Card is one of the best business credit cards for cashback 2023. This card offers a flat 2% cash back on all purchases, with no limit on the amount you can earn. This makes it a great choice for businesses that make a lot of purchases, as it offers the same rate regardless of how much you spend. Additionally, this card has no annual fee, which makes it an excellent choice for businesses that want to save money in the long run.

The American Express Blue Business Cash Card also has some other great features. For example, new cardholders get 0% introductory APR for the first 12 months and then a variable APR that ranges from 13.99%-21.99%. Plus, if you use the card at least once during each billing period, you won’t be charged any interest.

The Blue Business Cash Card also comes with some exclusive perks from American Express. These include access to the American Express Business Gold Rewards program, which lets you redeem points for rewards such as gift cards, travel credits, and statement credits. You also get purchase protection on items purchased with the card, along with extended warranty coverage.

For businesses that are looking for an easy way to earn cashback rewards, the American Express Blue Business Cash Card is an excellent choice. It offers a flat rate of 2% cash back on all purchases, with no annual fee and 0% introductory APR for 12 months. Plus, it comes with extra perks such as purchase protection and access to the American Express Business Gold Rewards program.

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card

The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is one of the best business credit cards for cash back. It has an annual fee of $25 and a rewards program that offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases. With no foreign transaction fees and up to five employee cards, this card makes it easy to manage and track business expenses.

Plus, you’ll get a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months, allowing you to take advantage of discounted purchases and save money. If you’re looking for a business credit card that allows you to earn rewards and help manage business expenses, the Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is a great option.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is one of the best business credit cards for cash back in 2023. This card offers an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, as well as a $500 bonus after spending $3000 in the first 3 months. Plus, you get access to valuable employee cards at no additional cost, making it easy to track and manage employee spending.

You also get access to a wide range of discounts and benefits, including travel, hotel, and car rental discounts, free shipping, extended warranty protection, and more. You can also take advantage of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, which allows you to earn points that can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, or cash back.

The card also provides purchase protection and extends warranties on eligible items, as well as zero fraud liability and chip-enabled security. With all these features and benefits, Chase Ink Business Unlimited is one of the best business credit cards for cash back available today.