Moniepoint POS : How to Apply, Requirements & Fees

Moniepoint POS machines are a great way to make payments more convenient for your customers and boost sales in Nigeria.

The Moniepoint POS machine allows you to accept credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, and mobile payments. With it, you can quickly process payments and provide customer service quickly and efficiently.

This guide will discuss how to apply for a Moniepoint POS machine, the requirements that need to be met, and the fees associated with it. You will also get an overview of the features and benefits of using a Moniepoint POS machine in your business.

By understanding this information better, you’ll be able to make an informed decision on whether or not it’s the right payment processing solution for you.

About Moniepoint POS?

Moniepoint POS is a payment processing system that allows you to accept card payments from customers in Nigeria. It is accepted at all major merchant outlets, so it makes it easy for you to get paid by customers.

It also offers contactless payment, making it easier for customers to pay using their phone, instead of using a card. The Moniepoint POS system is secure and reliable, meaning that your payments are processed quickly and safely.

You can choose from different plans to suit your business needs, including one-time fees and recurring subscriptions. The fees for each plan vary depending on the services that you require, with options ranging from basic to advanced packages.

To apply for a Moniepoint POS machine, you will need to provide some basic information about your business, such as your address and contact details. The application process typically takes up to a few hours and upon approval, you will receive your POS terminal in two days. Once you have received and installed the terminal, you can begin accepting card payments right away!

Requirements to Apply for Moniepoint POS

It’s easy to get started with Moniepoint POS. To apply for a Moniepoint POS machine, you’ll need the following information:

Business name and address

Taxpayer ID number

Bank account information (if required)

Contact information for your business’s representative

You’ll also be asked to provide a copy of your Certificate of business registration, which is a document issued by your state authorizing you to do business (this is different than the tax registration number).

Additionally, you may need to submit additional documents in specific states or industries. You can check with Moniepoint Customer Service for more information. Once you’ve submitted the required information and documents, it takes about two business days for Moniepoint to process your application.

Then they’ll provide you with access to the point-of-sale system, training materials, and any other support materials you may need.

How to Apply for Moniepoint POS

Applying for a Moniepoint POS machine is quick and easy. All you need to do is follow a few simple steps, and you’ll be up and running in no time. Here’s what you need to do:

Create an account: The first step is to create an account with Moniepoint. You’ll need to provide your personal information, such as your name, address, and contact info. You’ll also be asked to provide financial information, such as bank details and credit card numbers. Submit documentation: Once your account has been created, you’ll need to submit documentation that meets Moniepoint’s requirements. This includes proof of identity, proof of address, and a valid credit card or debit card. Purchase a POS machine: Once your account has been approved, you can purchase a Moniepoint POS machine from one of their authorized dealers or online retailers. The cost for the POS machine is about N21,000. Set up your plan: After you’ve purchased the machine, you’ll need to pick which plan works best for your business needs – whether it’s the basic plan or one of the more advanced plans with features like loyalty programs or invoicing capabilities. When setting up your plan, make sure you review all the terms and conditions associated with it before signing up. Pay fees: As with any processor or payment service provider, there are fees associated with using Moniepoint’s services; these will vary based on the type of plan you choose and are payable each month or year at the time of purchase or renewal.

Once you’ve completed these

Fees Involved in obtaining Moniepoint POS

The fees associated with obtaining a Moniepoint POS machine are relatively low. Depending on the package you choose, there are monthly, one-time, and other fees that you should be aware of.

One-Time Fee

A one-time setup fee of N21,000 will be charged for every new Moniepoint POS terminal. This fee covers the cost of setting up, activating, and shipping the terminal.

Other Fees

In addition to the monthly and one-time fees, other expenses may include transaction fees (charged per transaction) or additional hardware expenses if you choose to purchase additional hardware such as a barcode scanner.

Advantages of Using the Moniepoint POS

The Moniepoint POS system offers a number of advantages to businesses, such as:

Easy setup: The Moniepoint POS is easy to install and gets up and running quickly, so you can be processing payments in no time.

Reduced fees: Compared to other point-of-sale systems, the Moniepoint POS offers businesses lower processing fees.

Flexible payment options: The Moniepoint POS allows customers to pay via their credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets, or bank transfers.

Increased security: The Moniepoint POS system utilizes advanced encryption and tokenization technologies to keep customer data safe and secure.

Simple integration: The Moniepoint POS works seamlessly with existing systems, allowing for quick and easy integration with third-party applications.

Detailed analytics: With the detailed analytics the Moniepoint POS provides, businesses can track sales trends and make informed decisions about their business operations.

With all these benefits, it’s no surprise that more and more businesses are turning to the Moniepoint POS for their payment processing needs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Moniepoints

Are you curious to learn more about Moniepoints? You’re not alone! Here are some frequently asked questions about the Moniepoint POS machine.

What are the requirements to get Moniepoints?

In order to get a Moniepoint POS machine, you need to be an existing merchant who sells goods or services and be able to provide valid identification. Additionally, you must open a new merchant account with Moniepoint and pay an initial setup fee. Other fee structures may apply depending on your specific needs.

Does the Moniepoint POS machine have security features?

Yes! Moniepoint has built-in security features such as EMV chip readers, point-to-point encryption, tokenization, and more that make sure that all transactions are safe and secure.

Moniepoint POS Charges for Usage

Using the Moniepoint POS machine requires a few fees and charges to keep in mind. Whether you’re using the machine for retail, mPOS, or eCommerce, these fees will be required when using the machine.

Retail Payments

When you’re using the Moniepoint POS machine for retail payments, you’ll need to pay a fee of 2.5% per transaction, with a cap fee of N100 per transaction 0f N1,000 – N100,000.

Conclusion

Moniepoint POS machines provide merchants with a seamless, secure checkout process for customers no matter their payment method. Applying for Moniepoint is straightforward, and with the right requirements and fees, merchants can ensure the process runs smoothly. To apply and get started, merchants need to fill out a short online application, provide the necessary paperwork, and pay a setup fee.

After approval, they can use their Moniepoint machines immediately and accept payments from customers. With Moniepoint, merchants can drive business growth, improve customer satisfaction, and increase sales.

