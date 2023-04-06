How to Get Tribapay Dollar Virtual Card For Online Payment

Are you looking for an easy way to make online payments without having to provide your financial details? Then, look no further. Tribapay virtual card has the perfect solution for you.

The Tribapay Dollar & Naira Virtual Card is a secure, convenient way to make payments online. This virtual card can be used to make payments on international platforms like Facebook or Instagram Ads, Google Ads, eBay, Paypal, Canva, Apple Music, Udemy, Youtube, Transferwise, Skrill, Fiverr, Digital Ocean, NameCheap, Amazon Web Service, Zoom, Netflix, British Airways and so many other platforms that accept international payment systems like Visa and Mastercard. With the Tribapay card, you can easily and securely fund your transactions without ever having to reveal your financial details.

In this article, we will show you how to get started with Tribapay’s secure payment solution. We’ll explain how it works, how to set up an account with Tribapay, and how to choose the best card for your needs. You will also learn about the additional benefits of using the Tribapay virtual cards and why they are a great alternative to traditional payment methods.

Introduction to Tribapay Virtual Cards

Tribapay is a secure and convenient way to make online payments with your Tribapay Dollar and Naira Card. It is a digital financial-card service that allows users to make online purchases easily, quickly, and securely. With the Tribapay Dollar Card, you can make payments in any currency, while the Tribapay Naira card lets you shop in Nigeria. Both card types come with a range of features that provide added convenience when shopping online.

Some of these features include:

Low transaction fees

Zero international transaction fees

Host of rewards attached to every purchase

Secure encryption while making payments

Option to set spending limits

24/7 customer support

The cards are easy to use – just select ‘Tribapay Card’ as your payment option on checkout and enter your 16-digit card number and corresponding CVV security code. With Tribapay, you can enjoy effortless online shopping without sacrificing security or convenience.

Benefits of Getting the Tribapay Virtual Cards

Getting the Tribapay Virtual Cards is a great way to conveniently make payments online without having to worry about the security of your finances. The Tribapay cards make it easier to transact and shop securely with various merchants.

Moreover, virtual cards are not limited to just one currency or country – they can be used in Naira and Dollar currencies, which gives you access to millions of international vendors. You can also use the cards in any Nigerian bank ATM, enabling you to withdraw cash whenever you need it.

Additionally, the virtual cards are designed with the most up-to-date security protocols and fraud prevention measures so that all your payments remain secure and safe. The cards also come with low fees and competitive exchange rates, so you get great value for your money when making payments online.

Different Types of Tribapay Cards

Are you ready to start using Tribapay to make secure and convenient payments online? Tribapay offers three different types of virtual cards that suit your needs—the Tribapay Dollar card, the Tribapay Naira card, and the Tribapay Euro card.

Tribapay Dollar Card

The Tribapay Dollar is a prepaid virtual card in American Dollars (USD). It is accepted in over thirty countries including the USA, Europe, and some parts of Asia. It has a daily transaction limit of $10,000 and can be used for both online payments and withdrawals at ATMs.

Tribapay Naira Card

The Naira is a prepaid virtual card denominated in Nigerian Naira (NGN). It can be used for online payments and withdrawals at all Nigerian ATMs. The daily transaction limit is ₦2million

How to Apply for Tribapay Virtual Card

Getting your Tribapay Dollar and Naira cards for online payments is easy and fast. All you need to do is apply for a card online, then you’ll be able to access the funds you need within minutes. Here’s how it works:

Go to the Tribapay website and fill out the application form or download the Tribapay mobile app at the google play store or Apple app store. Input your personal information such as name, address, email address, phone number, etc. Upload your valid ID documents and bank details and your BVN (bank verification Number) Select your desired card type and enter the amount you want to load Wait for approval – usually within minutes Once approved, set up a PIN code and use the card whenever you want Keep track of your finances with real-time updates on transactions, spending limits, and balance

Once you have your card ready to go, simply link it to any online merchant or e-commerce site to start making payments with ease! And if you ever have any questions or concerns about using Tribapay cards, their customer service team is always ready to help.

Fees Involved When Using Tribapay Virtual Cards

Using Tribapay’s virtual cards is straightforward, secure, and relatively low-cost. All you need to do is purchase a card for the currency you intend to use and there are no fees for doing so.

When using the cards, there are some fees associated with them. Any fee will depend on the type of card being used:

Dollar Card Fees

Activation fee – This fee of 4$ is charged when you activate a new Dollar card.

– This fee of 4$ is charged when you activate a new Dollar card. Monthly maintenance fee – This fee of 3$ per month is charged after your card has been activated and remains active in your account.

– This fee of 3$ per month is charged after your card has been activated and remains active in your account. Transaction fees – Each transaction you make with your Dollar card carries a 1% transactional fee, excluding prepaid cards and physical goods purchases.

Naira Card Fees

Activation fee – This fee of ₦200 is charged when you activate a new Naira card.

– This fee of ₦200 is charged when you activate a new Naira card. Monthly maintenance fee – This fee of ₦150 per month is charged after your card has been activated and remains active in your account.

– This fee of ₦150 per month is charged after your card has been activated and remains active in your account. Transaction fees – Each transaction you make with your Naira card carries no transactional fee, excluding prepaid cards and physical goods purchases.

By understanding these fees, you can easily calculate how much you will spend when using Tribapay’s virtual cards for online payment transactions.

Conclusion

The Tribapay Dollar Virtual Card is an innovative way to pay for goods and services online. It enables you to make secure, convenient payments in Dollars and Naira, making it an ideal solution for both domestic and international customers. With its low transaction fees, easy top-up process, and quick withdrawal feature, the Tribapay Virtual Card is the perfect addition to your online payment arsenal. So if you’re looking for a safe, easy way to pay for goods and services online, the Tribapay Dollar Virtual Card should definitely be one of your top options.